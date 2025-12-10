Gardaí release CCTV footage of fatal firebomb attack on Edenderry house

Gardaí investigating a fatal house fire in Edenderry, Co Offaly have released CCTV from the incident. Video: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí have released CCTV images of the firebomb attack in Edenderry, Co Offaly, which saw two family members killed and another seriously injured.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate what they have described as the “reckless, callous and murderous attack on a family home”.

The family and friends of four-year-old Tadhg Farrell, who was killed in the incident last Saturday, have said his death has left them “heartbroken” and he will be “forever missed”.

Tadhg was visiting his grandmother and his grandaunt Mary Holt at Castleview Park, Edenderry, when the attack on the home happened shortly before 7.45pm.

The remains of Tadhg and Ms Holt were discovered in the front room of the house “where the fire was deliberately started”, gardaí said.

Tadhg’s grandmother, Pauline Holt (50s), was also in the property in Edenderry when the attack occurred at about 7.45pm on Saturday. Gardaí said she continues to receive treatment in hospital for “serious burn injuries”.

A death notice posted on RIP.ie says: “Tadhg’s sudden and tragic passing has left his family and friends heartbroken.

“Softly held in the arms of angels he will be forever missed and remembered by his loving family: mother Shannon, Dad Aaron, grandmothers Karen and Pauline, grandad Richard, sisters Ella Brooke, Heidi Lee and Neveah, great-grandmother Marian, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.” The notice says funeral arrangements are to follow.

The deaths of Ms Holt and Tadhg are being treated as murder, and a major investigation is now under way. Gardaí said they are keeping an “open mind” as to the reasons and motives for the “murderous attack”.

Investigators have carried out more than 250 house to house enquiries, retrieved more than 60 pieces of CCTV and taken over 100 written documents for the case.

Chief Supt Anthony Lonergan, of the Laois/Offaly Garda Division, said the force is “determined” and “will identify those responsible for the deaths”.

“I appeal directly to any person with any information on this violent fatal incident to speak with investigating gardaí,” he said.