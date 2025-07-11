Crime & Law

Woman seriously sexually assaulted in South Dublin park

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to incident which appened after midnight on Tuesday at Sean Moore Park, Dublin 4

The assault happened at 12.30am on Tuesday, July 8th, in the vicinity of Sean Moore Park, Dublin 4, according to a Garda statement. General photograph: Google Street View
Sorcha Pollak
Fri Jul 11 2025 - 19:13

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a sexual assault on a woman in a South Dublin park earlier this week.

It is understood the woman was seriously sexually assaulted just after midnight on Tuesday, July 8th.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons, including road users and pedestrians, who may have camera footage and were in the area between 11pm on Monday, July 7th and the morning of Tuesday, July 8th to contact them.

Anyone who observed any unusual activity in the area or anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda station on (01) 666 9400, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Sorcha Pollak is an Irish Times reporter specialising in immigration issues and cohost of the In the News podcast