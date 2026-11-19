Property market sources have told The Irish Times that the family has vied for the property across a number of rounds of bids in recent weeks. Photograph: Laura Hutton/The Irish Times

The family behind Brennans Bread are in advanced discussions to buy the Conrad Hotel in Dublin, The Irish Times understands.

The five-star property was put up for sale by Archer Hotel Capital earlier this year at a guide price of €130 million, with CBRE and Eastdil appointed to handle the process.

The property garnered significant attention from international investors and Irish family offices, including the family behind Brennans Bread.

Property market sources have told The Irish Times that the family has vied for the property across a number of rounds of bids in recent weeks alongside other shortlisted bidders.

John and Bernadette Gallagher, who have a large foothold in the hospitality sector through The Doyle Collection, which includes the Westbury, the Croke Park Hotel and the River Lee Hotel in Cork, also assessed the property.

It is understood the family behind the Brennans Bread brand are now in advanced discussions with Archer Hotel Capital to acquire the hotel close to St Stephen’s Green and overlooking the National Concert Hall.

The family’s company, which now lists Michelle, Deborah, Colm, David, Declan and Joseph Edward Brennan as directors, has previously acquired a number of prominent buildings in Dublin.

It has bought several buildings along Grafton Street, including the property housing the McDonald’s restaurant and the Skechers store. Fusion Investments, an investment fund operated on behalf of the Brennan family, also owns office properties in Dublin, including the Heysham on North Wall Quay.

Deborah, Michelle and Joseph Brennan are also linked to an apartment building off Leeson Street in Dublin called Suesey Place. The family was also previously involved in deals for property on Oxford Street, Regent Street and Bond Street in London.

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The Conrad Dublin Hotel, which is located on Earlsfort Terrace, was acquired by Archer Hotel Capital in a deal worth a reported €115 million in 2019.

The hotel investor, jointly owned by affiliates of APG Asset Management and GIC, a Singaporean sovereign wealth fund, completed a €230 million deal to add the Shelbourne hotel to its portfolio in 2024.

Archer Hotel Capital previously secured permission in 2022 to expand the Conrad from 192 to 280 bedrooms, but did not proceed with the plans.

Earlier this year, Earlsfort Centre Hotel Proprietors Limited, the operator of the property, secured planning permission from Dublin City Council for a new project to expand the hotel from 192 bedrooms to more than 300.

Archer Hotel Capital’s portfolio includes 13 hotels, valued at close to €3.5 billion. In 2024, the company reported that the 4,000 bedrooms that are part of its portfolio generated €369.5 million in revenue.

The most recent accounts for the operator of the Conrad Hotel showed that its revenues rose from €20.5 million to €21.3 million in 2025. In the 12-month period, operating profit at Earlsfort Centre Hotel Proprietors Limited also increased from €2.3 million to more than €4 million.