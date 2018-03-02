Storm Emma: when will buses, trains and planes operate again?

Transport services which have been badly affected by the weather conditions over recent days are expected to begin to resume on Saturday.

Dublin airport said it was planning for airlines to re-commence services early on Saturday morning. It advised passengers to check with their airlines before travelling to the airport.

About 220 people who were hit by the cancellation of flights spent Thursday night at the airport and many of them were due to overnight again there on Friday.

Aer Lingus said most of its Dublin operations would not commence until after 10.30am on Saturday, meaning the cacnellation of another 50 flights, affecting about 10,000 passengers.

Ryanair said it planned to return to operations at all Irish airports on Saturday but recommend customers check the status of their flight.

Irish Rail said that train services were expected to begin again on Saturday. However the company warned that even if services did recommence, speed restrictions of 80km/h would apply. It also said some services could be hit by flooding on lines. Dart services south of Pearse Station were affected by flooding in the line earlier this week.

Train services were not operating on any route on Friday.

The Luas Red and Green line services were also closed on Friday and will not operate on Saturday morning, Transdev said.

“Luas anticipate service can resume later on Saturday on the Red and Green Lines but the services offered will be limited with reduced frequency and will not operate a full line,” it continued.

“On the Green Line we do not anticipate a service on Saturday between Sandyford and Brides Glen and on the Red Line between Red Cow and Tallaght, Red Cow and Saggart. These sections of lines are badly affected by snow.”

Bus Éireann said it anticipated that it may be able to resume a level of services in some parts of the country on Saturday dependent on the local road conditions.

“It is our aim to operate some services on the Expressway inter-city network, and possibly a level of regional city and town services, in less affected areas.”

“However, there will not be any kind of full service schedule tomorrow due to difficult and dangerous road conditions in many parts of the country.”

Dublin Bus said it expected to operate services on Saturday depending on road and weather conditions.

There were no Dublin Bus services operating on Friday.

Cork airport said it would remain closed until Saturday.

Shannon airport said its operations personnel were working towards a re-opening at 5am on Saturday.

Kerry airport said it would remain closed until midday on Saturday, weather permitting.

Ireland West airport at Knock said it planned to re-open at 7am on Saturday.

Stena Line said it hoped to recommence sailings from Dublin to Holyhead and Rosslare to Fishguard on Saturday.

It said due to ongoing severe weather conditions Stena Line’s ferry services from Dublin Port (Terminal 2) and Rosslare Europort would remain closed until then.