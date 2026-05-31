Jonas Vingegaard wins Giro d’Italia to capture fourth Grand Tour title

Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard won the 2026 ‌Giro d’Italia to clinch his fourth Grand Tour title.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider, competing at the Giro for the first time, effectively secured the pink jersey in Saturday’s penultimate 20th stage when he launched a decisive attack during the climb to Piancavallo, extending his overall lead to more than five minutes ahead of second-placed Felix Gall.

Frenchman Paul ​Magnier of Soudal Quick-step, who claimed three stages, won the points classification.

The final stage in Rome concluded with a sprint as Lidl-Trek’s Jonathan Milan thrilled his home crowd ⁠with a spectacular attack to win the stage.

Vingegaard finished soon after, becoming ​the eighth man, and the first from Denmark, to win all three Grand Tours. the 29-year-old is a two-time Tour de France champion (2022 & 2023) and last year won the Vuelta a España.

“It’s amazing. It’s something I dreamed of my whole life,” said Vingegaard of his latest Grand Tour victory.

“It’s a special day for ⁠me ... I am lost for words.”

The Giro – a 3,459-km ​journey that started in Nessebar, Bulgaria, on May 8th – ended ​with a 131-km final stage in Rome, including eight laps of a 9.5-km circuit.

Vingegaard and his team-mates celebrated as they began the ‌final stage, ceremonially riding in the front of the peloton along with local favourite Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), who won ⁠the mountains classification.

Afonso Eulalio, in the white jersey for ⁠the best young rider, also celebrated with his Bahrain Victorious team-mates, as the Portuguese 24-year-old finished sixth after holding the overall lead for nine stages until Vingegaard overtook him during stage 14.

As the peloton entered the circuit, early attacks from Nico Denz, Remy Rochas and Tobias Bayer proved to be ineffective as the peloton remained just over 10 seconds behind them.

Going into the final lap, it was two Italians, Filippo Ganna and Matteo Sobrero, charging down the front, with Belgian Jasper Stuyven close behind, holding a 19-second lead over the peloton.

But with 3km left, Lukas Kubis led ⁠the way as the peloton caught up with the breakaway group. Then, in the final kilometre, Milan scampered to the front to clinch his only stage win of the race.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026