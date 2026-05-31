Conditions at largest US immigration detention centre under scrutiny as rights groups file lawsuit

Camp East Montana, an Ice facility in El Paso, Texas, where there are more than 2,700 detainees. Photograph: Paul Ratje/The New York Times

Civil rights groups have filed a lawsuit over alleged human rights abuses at the United States’ largest immigration detention centre in El Paso, Texas, where three ​people have died in the nine months since it opened.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and other groups, brought the complaint on behalf of four people held at Camp East Montana, a sprawling tent encampment set up under president Donald Trump’s mass-deportation strategy.

The action, filed in a district court in Texas, names ​camp operator US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) and parent agency the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) among defendants. It is the first lawsuit against the desert facility on the Fort ⁠Bliss military base and aims to improve conditions for its more than 2,700 detainees, the union said in a statement.

A DHS ‌representative said ​claims there are inhumane conditions at the camp are categorically false.

A congressionally mandated inspection of the camp’s temporary structures in February found 49 violations of detention standards, including 11 related to “use of force and restraints” and ⁠five related to “medical care.”

“We’re suing to ensure that ​no other human being has to endure the inhumane treatment,” said Kyle ​Virgien, an attorney for the National Prison Project of the ACLU, which filed the lawsuit with Human Rights Watch and the Texas Civil Rights ‌Project.

According to the lawsuit, detainees are confined ​in windowless enclosures where they suffer physical abuse by guards, abhorrent medical and mental healthcare, indiscriminate use of solitary confinement and exposure to ⁠diseases such as measles and tuberculosis.

The DHS representative said no ⁠detainees were being beaten, abused or ​denied medical care at the camp. The camp has no measles cases as of March 12th and there has been no spike in deaths in Ice custody under the Trump administration, they said.

[ Ice agents detain newlywed wife of US soldier: ‘She got ripped away from me’Opens in new window ]

“Ice takes seriously the health and safety of all those detained in our custody,” the representative said in a statement, adding that Ice has higher detention standards than most US prisons that hold US citizens.

Venezuelan immigrant Erik Ivan Rodriguez, a named plaintiff in the lawsuit, said in a statement he experienced physical violence as officials tried to coerce him to sign deportation papers. Another plaintiff, Gerald Akari Angye from Cameroon, said he was ‌beaten by guards. The January 3rd ⁠death of a Cuban immigrant at Camp East Montana was ruled a homicide by El Paso medical examiners, who cited “asphyxia due to neck and torso compression”. Immigration officials at first attributed Geraldo Lunas Campos’s death to “medical distress”. They later said ‌he tried to take his life and died in a struggle with guards who attempted to save him.

The lawsuit alleged he was beaten to death after ​asking for his asthma medication. A fourth man died shortly after being released from the camp, where ​he had been denied chemotherapy for cancer, the complaint said. US immigration detention deaths reached a 20-year high in 2025 as the Trump administration ramped up the number of people held for alleged violations.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026