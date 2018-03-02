Storm Emma - regional roundup: how is your area affected?

Dublin:

The capital city is deserted on Friday morning as shops remain closed and rail and bus services remain in shutdown mode.

There has been a lot of drifting of snow overnight, particularly in areas like Lucan.

There are reports of a number of motorists getting stranded in cars overnight who failed to heed warnings to remain at home. Gardaí say while city centre roads may be clear roads in the suburbs are treacherous and people should stay off the roads barring emergency situations.

Supt Tom Murphy of the Garda roads policing unit said one woman’s car stuck in a snow drift could only be found after she was asked to place her handbag on the roof of her vehicle.

Many homes and businesses were hit with power cuts overnight.

“Since 10pm last night, there have been a number of significant faults on the ESB Networks arising from the worsening weather conditions. These faults mainly occurred in the eastern part of the country and the greater Dublin area. At the peak of the faults around 1.30am, there were 117,000 homes and businesses without electricity,” the ESB said in a statement issued at 7.20am.

“Overnight, ESB Networks operations staff have been rerouting power remotely from our control centre to restore electricity to 83,000 homes and businesses. In parallel, on-call network technicians were dispatched, where it was safe to do so, to various ESB substations across Dublin to restore supply to additional customers,” it added.

“The largest fault occurred at Ringsend 110kV station in Dublin at 1.30am. Ringsend 110kV station is one of the bulk electricity supply points for the East and South of Dublin City resulting in electricity being lost to 90,000 homes and businesses in parts of Dublin ranging from the city centre, Ringsend, to Dundrum. We have restored supply to almost all of those affected by this fault so far.”

Dublin Fire Brigade’s ambulance service responded to 214 calls between 4pm on Thursday and 6am on Friday. During the same period they also dealt with 62 fire incidents.

District officer David Kavanagh told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that most people heeded the red weather warning and stayed off the roads.

Fire tenders assisted ambulances in getting to some calls while other crews had to dig themselves out, he said.

In north county Dublin several people were stuck in their cars, he said.

North east:

In Cavan the county council has said the combination of high winds and snowfall overnight has led to snow drifts of up to two metres in places.

It warned that “routes that may appear passable at first may be blocked by drifting snow further down the road, leaving motorists stuck. Local and regional roads and housing estates may also be treacherous.

It therefore urges drivers to continue to stay at home.

“Salting crews and snow ploughs have been out since early this morning clearing the road network, but this process will take some time to complete, and the public is asked to remain patient,” it said.

In Monaghan the county council commenced snow ploughing and gritting of national roads at 6am on Friday. It said all national primary and national secondary roads are open and passible including the N2 Dublin - Derry road, the N12 Monaghan to Tyholland route, the N54 Monaghan to Clones road and the N53 Castleblayney to Culloville road.

All local roads in rural area are untreated and in a treacherous condition.

Louth County Council is currently deploying gritters and snow plough crews but warn that cars are getting stuck on roads and are impeding their work. “Please stay off the roads until further notice,” it said.

Overnight the fire services in Drogheda and Ardee helped to dig out ambulances.

A number of people are reporting the N2 is impassable south of Ardee near Hunterstown.

A lot of roads in Meath are impassable particularly around Dunboyne, Ashbourne, Kells and in places drifts of snow are reported to be up to waist height.

Power outages hit the Staleen water treatment plant but power has now been restored. While the plant is operational again customers are advised that it will however take a number of hours to recover water levels in reservoirs so supply to Ratoath may be lost for a period on Friday. - Elaine Keogh

South:

Heavy snow falls in Cork overnight have made driving conditions in the city and county treacherous with gardaí urging people to remain indoors unless there is an emergency journey to be made.

The warning comes as a 19-year-old boy remains in a serious condition at Cork University Hospital after he fell while walking with his father in the Mayfield area of the city at around 3.20pm on Thursday.

It is understood he stood on a low wall near a soccer pitch to take a photograph and fell. The youth suffered a serious neck injury and his father raised the alarm but ambulance personnel could not gain access to the field because of heavy snow falls which had accumulated.

A unit of Cork City Fire Brigade attended the scene and firefighters brought the injured teenager out on a spinal board to ambulance personnel.

It is understood the boy’s father collapsed with shock at his son’s injury and he too was removed from the scene by HSE South ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

Meanwhile Cork city remains on high flood alert for tidal flooding in the River Lee even though high tide at 5.41am on Friday morning passed off without incident.

Fears of high tides leading to flooding in towns such as Youghal and Midleton in east Cork, and Bantry and Clonakilty in west Cork also proved unfounded with high tides passing off without incident.

The ESB Networks Southern Division Manager, Denis Cambridge confirmed crews are trying to identify the exact location of a fault which has left 1,200 homes in Co Cork without power.

Heavy snow and ice brought down a line in the Carrigaline area at around 7.15 am on Friday morning which has affected houses in the Kilmoney area of Carrigaline along with homes in Ballyfeard and Tracton.

According to Mr Cambridge, ESB crews are liaising with Cork County Council staff to try and access the line with a view to sectioning off the fault so as to restore power to as many homes as possible.

He said weather conditions were too severe and dangerous at the moment to try and repair the fault and, in those circumstances, sectioning off the fault was the most prudent course of action at the moment.

ESB crews are also working to restore power to around 50 houses in the Garrettstown and Sandycove areas near Kinsale left without power when a line came down at the Old Head of Kinsale. - Barry Roche

West:

Heavy falls of snow across the west overnight have made for treacherous driving conditions, while footpaths are also extremely icy.

Ireland West Airport in Knock, Co Mayo, and Shannon airport, Co Clare have closed, and all train and regional/local bus services have been suspended.

Gardaí in Galway and Mayo have urged motorists not to drive unless absolutely necessary, with drifting snow and ice in spots and cars already abandoned along some routes.

Critical areas in Galway extend from north of Tuam around Abbeyknockmoy to Gort in the south where there is up to 15cm (six inches) of snow.

A snowplough has been clearing the M18 Gort-Tuam motorway, with conditions on the northbound lanes reported to be very difficult.

A number of shops and businesses in Galway city have opted to close on Friday, as the red weather alert for snow and easterly winds in Co Galway remains in place. However, organisers of the national Skipper Expo for the fishing industry plan to open at 12 noon on Friday in the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill.

In Mayo, main roads are reported to be “passable” but secondary roads are treacherous. The Castlerea to Roscommon route and roads around Ballintubber, Co Mayo, are said to be in a dangerous conditions, and gardaí in Roscommon have urged people not to travel unless vital.

Irish Water has imposed restrictions at its plant in An Cheathrú Rua, Connemara, due to mechanical issues, while householders in Tír an Fhia have had no water since 5am. It says a mechanical fault will be repaired once it is safe for crews to attend.

Water levels on Inishbofin island are also very low, following a mechanical failure, and a repair crew will travel “as soon as possible”, Irish Water said. Meanwhile, it is asking islanders to conserve water.

Irish Water said that “huge demand” has been registered in the Tully and Letterfrack areas due to taps being left running in homes. It has appealed to the public not to run taps, and to take showers instead of baths and refrain from using dishwashers or washing machines.

It says water supply in Kilkerrin/Moylough, Mountbellew, Dunmore/Glenamaddy, Ahascragh and Williamstown in Co Galway has been affected, and pressure may remain low. - Lorna Siggins

Midlands:

Motorists are being warned to stay off the roads as snow drifts of almost a metre have resulted in people abandoning their vehicles.

Many routes remain impassable and Offaly County Council has advised people not to travel unless there is a medical emergency. It said a number of people have been forced to abandon their vehicles around the county.

Meanwhile, Offaly fire service has been assisting hospital staff travelling to the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore. - Eoghan MacConnell.

South east:

Significant snowfall across Co Wexford on Thursday night has continued on Friday morning with depths of 10- 15 cms reported in the Wexford town, Gorey and Enniscorthy areas, and 5-10 cms in the New Ross area.

In Bunclody drifting has led to more than a metre of snow in places.

Wexford County Council, in a statement at 8am on Friday, said snow ploughs have mobilised across the county since 7.30am with priority to national routes which are currently under a significant depth of snow.

The council continues to advise the public not to travel saying all routes are currently extremely hazardous. - Dan Walsh