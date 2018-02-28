Aircraft parts firm adds 15 jobs as it plans Shannon expansion

Aircraft parts distributor Aero-Zone Distribution Europe is expanding at Shannon, adding 15 jobs as its operations grow.

The company, which provides new and aftermarket parts for aircraft, currently employs 10 people in Shannon Free Zone. The company was established in Ireland in 2014, and now plans to move to a larger facility, the 18,000 sq ft former Boart building in the new Gateway West area of the Shannon Free Zone.

The new jobs will be added before the end of next year, the company said.

“The growth in demand for our services in tandem with the redevelopment of the Shannon Free Zone by Shannon Commercial Properties presented an opportunity for Aero-Zone Europe to consider a significant expansion,” said Sean O’Brien, director of business development, Europe.

“It allows us to triple our warehouse capacity. As a result, we have implemented a recruitment programme to add additional staff to meet the needs of our customers which will allow us grow from our current staff complement of 10 employees to up to 25 by year end 2019.”

The news was welcomed by Ray O’Driscoll, managing director of Shannon Commercial Properties. “The expansion adds significant value to the aviation cluster of 60 companies employing over 2,600 people and creates opportunities in particular for component repair and aircraft part out companies,” he said.