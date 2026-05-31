Mayo hold off late Monaghan charge to win in Clones

All-Ireland SFC Round 1: Monaghan 2-20 (2-4-12) Mayo 1-24 (1-6-12)

The bare bones of the final score indicates Mayo put their Connacht semi-final loss behind them by coming away from Monaghan with a one-point win, but that was only part of the story in Clones.

For, in true Mayo fashion, just as this All-Ireland football championship clash threatened to peter out to a one-sided victory, the visitors saw their 12-point second-half lead wiped down to a single point after a late Monaghan surge.

And within that late Farney rally there was a 42nd-minute effort by Bobby McCaul waved wide, though replays suggested it may have gone between the posts. Speaking on The Sunday Game, Conor McManus said he believed the point, when Mayo led 1-18 to 0-10, should have been awarded.

Monaghan manager Gabriel Bannigan was only made aware of the matter after the game.

“If that is the case, if there was a point waved wide, it shouldn’t happen with two umpires there. It should not happen,” he said.

“If it did, that is even more gutting for all of us because a lot of things went against us there today, including the injuries. So that will be really hard to take if that is true.”

Just before the hour mark, McCaul – who had been acting as a one-man wrecking ball at full forward following his half-time introduction – suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury and needed to be removed from the pitch on a stretcher.

Monaghan’s Bobby McCaul is carried off the field injured. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

McCaul recently returned from a cruciate injury which he suffered lining out for the under-20s last April. Bannigan confirmed the injury on Sunday had been to the same leg.

Meanwhile, Aidan O’Shea came off the Mayo bench to become the first outfield player to make 100 championship appearances. At the other end of the scale, three players earned their green and red stripes with championship debuts – Jack Livingstone, Diarmuid Duffy and Darragh Beirne.

Livingstone was under particular scrutiny as he replaced Rob Hennelly between the posts, and the Mayo goalkeeper produced an outstanding display that included at least five top-class saves.

Kobe McDonald was doing more Kobe things too. He scored 1-4 in the first half and then, with 10 seconds remaining in the game, the 18-year-old soared from within a forest of bodies to catch Livingstone’s last kick-out to ice the game.

For a contest that had the lukewarm feel of a challenge game in the early exchanges, it ended up having a bit of everything.

“Sometimes you have to just admit you need to get a victory,” said Mayo manager Andy Moran. “Today was one of those days and I’m very grateful to the boys for digging in and getting it done.”

His side started like a team on a mission. Jack Carney floated over a two-pointer inside the first minute – the first of six Mayo would score in the first half – and by the 22nd minute they were 0-11 to 0-3 ahead.

In contrast, Monaghan carried the heavy air of an Ulster final hangover throughout the opening half. They lacked energy, lost their first two kick-outs and seemed to be in a general state of lethargy.

Mayo's Kobe McDonald in action against Monaghan’s Ryan McAnespie. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

When Beirne centred the ball for McDonald in the 26th minute, the AFL-bound teenager showed brilliant hang-time to outjump Dylan Byrne and slap the ball to the Monaghan net, 1-11 to 0-5. The game was already getting away from Monaghan.

With the last kick of the opening half, Ryan O’Donoghue – back in the full-forward line – drilled over a two-pointer to send Mayo in with a 1-17 to 0-9 interval lead. The Mayo players raced down the tunnel, leaving Monaghan to trudge off a tad shell-shocked.

Flynn scored the first point on the resumption to push Mayo’s lead out to 12. At the other end, Monaghan simply gambled on going route one – high ball in on top of McCaul. And it worked.

He had the Mayo full-back line in real trouble with his strength and direct play and forced a good save from Livingstone early in the second half. In the 55th minute his all-action display got the goal it deserved when he out-fielded Enda Hession before sliding the ball to the Mayo net, 1-21 to 1-14.

But moments later he went over on his knee while collecting another pass inside.

“It’s an emotional dressingroom, mainly because of that,” said Bannigan, referring to McCaul’s injury. “He was brilliant, he was causing havoc.

“It doesn’t look good. He’s a clubman of mine, from a brilliant family. His dad would have played for years with me. Bobby’s a great kid, he’s made of bloody good stuff.

“He’ll be back, he has a big future ahead of him. Please God, it’s not as bad as it looks.”

Mayo still led by six points after the delay while McCaul was stretchered off, and pushed it out to seven soon after. But then Monaghan hit 1-2 in a whirlwind two minutes – a two-pointer from Jack McCarron and a goal by Stephen Mooney to leave just two between the teams.

O’Donoghue extended Mayo’s lead to three with a late free, but when Max Maguire sent over a two-pointer with 10 seconds left it provided one last chance for Monaghan from the resulting kick-out. But McDonald won the ball and Mayo won the day.

“Did I sleep for four nights, five nights? No, I didn’t,” said Moran when asked about the days after their Connacht final loss to Roscommon.

“Was I up every hour of the night? I was. But you get back to work and you just you have to dig in. That’s the most important thing, we got out of here with a win and we move on.”

MONAGHAN: R Beggan (0-0-2, 2′45s); D Byrne, R O’Toole, K Lavelle; A Carey (0-0-1), D Ward (0-1-0), C McCarthy (0-0-2); M McCarville (0-0-1), K Gallagher; O McGorman (0-0-1), M Bannigan (0-0-1f), R McAnespie; J McCarron (0-1-3, 1f), A Woods (0-1-0), D Garland. Subs: M Maguire (0-1-0) for McAnespie (25 mins); R Wylie for Carey, B McCaul (1-0-1) for Garland (both h-t), S Mooney (1-0-0) for McGorman (54), F Carolan for McCaul (59).

MAYO: J Livingstone; J Coyne, D McBrien, E Hession; S Callinan, D McHugh, D Duffy; J Carney (0-2-0), J Flynn (0-0-2); S Coen, C Loftus (0-0-1), H O’Loughlin; D Beirne (0-1-2; 1tpf), R O’Donoghue (0-2-4, 2f, 1tpf), K McDonald (1-1-2). Subs: P Towey for Loftus, P Durcan (0-0-1) for Coen (both 49 mins), F Kelly for Duffy (58), A O’Shea for O’Loughlin (59), D O’Connor for Beirne (63).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath).