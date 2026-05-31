Crime & Law

Four arrested and two treated in hospital after brawl at cemetery Mass in Co Laois

Knives brandished during violent incident involving up to 50 people

FILE GARDA STOCK A stock picture of the Garda badge logo. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday January 16, 2019. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
The four people arrested will appear before a special sitting of Portlaoise District Court on Monday morning. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Sarah Slater
Sun May 31 2026 - 21:132 MIN READ

Members of the Garda public order unit were called to an annual Co Laois cemetery Mass after violence broke out among dozens of attendees.

The Mass was being held at St Peter and Paul’s Cemetery in Portlaoise on Sunday afternoon.

Four males, two in their 20s and two juveniles, were subsequently arrested.

Two people, a man in his 20s and a juvenile male, were being treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

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It is understood the initial fight began between a small number of attendees but quickly escalated while the blessing of graves was taking place.

The incident involved close to 50 people and it is understood a number of weapons, including knives, were brandished.

Independent councillor Caroline Dwane-Stanley, who had attended the Mass, said the “scenes and disgraceful violence that took place at a packed cemetery Mass has no place in society”.

Dwane-Stanley, who is a member of Portlaoise Cemetery Committee, was on the main gates for the annual cemetery collection.

She said some committee members received “terrible abuse” when stopping vehicles entering the cemetery.

Monsignor John Byrne, the Portlaoise parish priest, called for “an end to such violence”.

Byrne said consultation between gardaí and Laois County Council was needed following the incident as he feared for the future of the annual event.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said members on duty at an event at Stradbally Road, Portlaoise, “arrested four males following a public-order incident at around 1pm”.

The four are being detained at Garda stations in the Eastern Region and have been charged to appear before a special sitting of Portlaoise District Court on Monday at 10.30am.

Garda investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station at 057 8674100.

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