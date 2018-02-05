Ryanair to return €750m to shareholders

Ryanair plans to return € 750 million to shareholders after reporting 12 per cent growth in profits for the three months ended September to € 106 million.

The Irish airline said on Monday that revenues in the three-month period – the third quarter of its financial year – increased 4 per cent to € 1.4 billion from € 1.34 billion.

Profit for the quarter grew 12 per cent to € 106 million from € 95 million during the same period in 2016.

Chief executive, Michael O’Leary, confirmed that the carrier’s board had approved plans to buy back € 750 million worth of shares between this month and next October, depending on market conditions.

Ryanair’s shares fell 3.33 per cent to €15.597 on the Irish Stock Exchange on Monday.

“This latest buyback will increase the funds returned to shareholders since 2008 to over € 6 billion,” added Mr O’Leary.

Close to the end of the three-month quarter, Ryanair agreed to recognise trade unions following a period of unrest amongst pilots.

The airline has since concluded its first recognition agreement with the British Association of Airline Pilots, and talks are continuing with other unions.

Ryanair said that 30.4 million people flew with the airline in the three months ended December 31, 6 per cent more than the 28.8 million passengers it carried during the same period in 2016.

Mr O’Leary predicted that staff costs would rise € 45 million this year on the back of pay increases and a boost to crew ratios, which he said was a response to a tightening market for experienced pilots.

Stephen Furlong and Ross Harvey, analysts with stockbrokers, Davy, noted that the airline’s third quarter profits were ahead of their € 98 million prediction.

They predicted that costs would rise next year as Ryanair paid up to € 300 million more for fuel and € 100 million extra to staff.

However, the analysts argued that the carrier would maintain its cost advantage over rivals and rated the stock an outperform, the equivalent of a buy.