Funding approval for Dart+ South West could be brought forward to pre-2030

The Government may reconsider its decision to delay the funding of the €1 billion Dart+ South West project to beyond 2030, following intensive engagement by politicians and Iarnród Éireann.

The ambitious project, which proposes a high-capacity commuter train service between Connolly Station, Heuston Station and Hazelhatch, Co Kildare, received planning approval in November 2024. Construction was expected to commence in 2027 and be complete by 2032.

The Irish Rail project received a setback in November, however, when the Government’s new National Development Plan (NDP) allotted no funding to it until after 2030, essentially pushing back its completion to the latter half of next decade.

The upgrade would see a quadrupling of passenger capacity from 5,000 to 20,000 each way during peak hours. This would cater for a rapidly increasing commuter population in large new housing developments planned for west Dublin and north Kildare.

The upgrade will see the electrification of 20km of the line from Hazelhatch and Celbridge to Heuston, as well as the Phoenix Park tunnel branch line. The line capacity would be increased from two tracks to four between Park West and Cherry Orchard stations. In addition, two new stations would be constructed: Heuston West (close to Islandbridge) and Kylemore, which would serve Ballyfermot.

Iarnród Éireann, the National Transport Authority, South Dublin County Council and Kildare County Council had expected construction contracts would be ready for tendering in 2026.

Since the publication of the NDP, TDs from Government and Opposition parties, based in constituencies along the route of the proposed service, have been lobbying to have the delay reversed.

Speaking before Christmas, Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien indicated that while the new service is not due to commence construction until after 2030, the timing was not set in stone.

However, he said there were issues around train storage and how the service would interact with another proposed service, Dart+ West.

Mr O’Brien dismissed suggestions the project was being long-fingered. “It’s a very important project and I want to see it delivered,” he said.

He added there was “flexibility” within the NDP with regard to delivery.

“Timeframes in the NDP are indicative. It is a scheme that I would like to see us advance and I think that we can advance it,” he said.

Fianna Fáil TD Naoise Ó Cearúil, for Kildare North, said he and party colleague Shane Moynihan (Dublin Mid-West) had engaged with Mr O’Brien and with Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the issue, and was “hopeful” of receiving a positive update from Government in the coming weeks.

“Anyone using the M4 or the M7 on a daily basis can see how bad congestion has become, and it’s only going to get worse if we don’t change course. The only realistic way is by investing properly in public transport and Dart+ South West.”

Paul Gogarty, an Independent TD for Dublin Mid-West, described the decision to delay the start as “an act of gross incompetence”.

“Rezoning additional housing without ensuring this network is provided first along with a workable bus service would be an act of planning vandalism ... Gridlock will continue as people will have no alternative but to drive,” he said.

Sinn Féin TD for Kildare North Réada Cronin said traffic from her constituency into Dublin was already “brutal”, with morning commuters having to leave their homes before dawn.

Barry Kenny of Iarnród Éireann signalled the company would be ready to move quickly once funding was allotted.

He said it would continue to progress the procurement evaluations for the project in readiness for invitation to tender notices.