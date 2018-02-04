Ryanair to launch routes between Jordan and continental Europe

Ryanair has launched its first flights to Jordan as it continues to expand its operations in the Middle East.

The Irish airline said 14 routes to Amman and Aqaba airports from Europe would commence from March.

Starting with a route to Paphos in Cyprus next month, Ryanair’s Amman operation will grow to 10 routes from October, as part of its winter schedule this year. Flights to the port city of Aqaba will commence in October with four routes, and will also operate for the winter period.

Ryanair will fly to Amman from Bologna, Brussels, Bucharest, Budapest, Krakow, Milan, Paphos, Prague, Vilinius and Warsaw, with flights to Aqaba going from Athens, Cologne, Rome and Sofia.

It said the new routes would collectively deliver nearly 500,000 passengers to the two Jordanian airports.

“Ryanair’s decision to fly to Jordan sends a loud and clear message about the diversity and the untapped potential of Jordan’s tourism product. It also shows confidence in the tourism industry, which has witnessed double-digit growth in the past year,” the kingdom’s minister for tourism, Lina Mazhar Annab, said.