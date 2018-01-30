Croatia Airlines plans first direct flights from Dublin to Zagreb

Croatia Airlines is planning the first direct flights between Dublin and the country’s capital Zagreb this summer, according to reports.

The carrier studied the service’s viability last year in light of the Republic’s growing Croatian community and an increase in Irish holidaymakers visiting the Eastern European nation.

Croatia Airlines also ran a number of charter flights between Osijek Airport in the east of the country and Dublin over Christmas.

Reports on Tuesday indicated that the airline was likely to announce the Dublin-Zagreb route’s launch this month or next month when it gives details of this summer’s expansion plans.

There are no scheduled flights between Dublin and Zagreb. Travellers between both cities have to transfer at Frankfurt in Germany or other airports.

However, during the summer Aer Lingus flies to popular tourist destinations such as Dubrovnik and Split on Croatia’s Adriatic coast.

Dublin Airport does not comment on negotiations with individual airlines. It is in talks with several operators looking to launch new services from there.