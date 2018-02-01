Will taxi drivers drive the electric revolution?

Irish electric car sales remain dismally small – just 622 cars out of 131,000 bought last year
Minister for Transport Shane Ross is due to announce a new €7,000 grant for taxi drivers to opt for electric cars. Photograph: Ray Ryan

Minister for Transport Shane Ross is due to announce a new €7,000 grant for taxi drivers to opt for electric cars. Photograph: Ray Ryan

 

Today Minister for Transport Shane Ross is set to announce a €7,000 new conversation starter for your friendly local taxi driver, to go with their opinions on politics, sport and whatever they heard on Joe Duffy just the other day. In general, the new grant for buying an electric taxi is to be welcomed. As are other proposals, such as the recently-announced zero-rate benefit in kind for business electric car usage even if the promised three-year timeframe is still just that – a promise.

Yet what exactly are we hoping to achieve with all these schemes?

The answer of “promoting the buying and use of electric cars” is the obvious, but also oblivious, one.

Oblivious to the fact that effectively it’s subsidising the products of only a few car-makers at the moment. Nissan, VW, BMW, Tesla, Renault and Hyundai are the only brands currently offering pure-electric models for sale in the Irish market.

Oblivious to the fact that electric cars still draw their energy largely from the burning of gas, oil and coal – an electric car runs up CO2 emissions of around 80g/km when it is using the current national grid feed, which is about the same as a good hybrid and only marginally less than a good modern diesel.

Oblivious too to the fact that, thus far, electric car incentives have failed to trigger an electric car revolution. We all know that ultimately we will be driving electric cars, yet so very few of us are ready to make the leap from burning dead dinosaurs to depleting battery cells. We’re all still waiting for that next big leap.

What will it be? Norway is used as a poster child for how to grow an electric car market through incentives, but now its politicians are wrangling with how to wean buyers off such subsidies and start raising revenue through good old motor tax. Our politicians will also have to face that issue eventually.

Will putting public funds into private pockets work? It hasn’t for the past eight years since the first electric cars were launched on to Irish roads. Sales remain dismally small – just 622 cars out of 131,000 bought last year.

Perhaps it would be better to wait until the cars, with longer one-charge ranges, are more useful and useable for more people. But what to do in the meantime?

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.