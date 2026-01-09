Former TV personality in court over alleged breach of safety order

The former TV personality originally appeared at Dublin District Court last month. File photograph: The Irish Times

A former television personality pleaded not guilty to flouting a safety order within 10 days of it being granted.

The man, in his 50s, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, originally appeared at Dublin District Court last month, accused of breaching a safety order in Dublin on December 20th, 2025, contrary to section 33 of the Domestic Violence Act.

During the resumed hearing on Friday, disclosure of prosecution evidence was handed over to defence barrister Paddy Flynn, instructed by solicitor Gerald Keane.

A March date was set for the contested hearing, and the man, who had complied with the terms imposed last month, was remanded on continuing bail.

At his prior appearance, a local garda gave evidence that the man replied “no comment” under caution when arrested in the early hours of Saturday at his address in Dublin.

The court heard he was taken to a nearby station and “made no reply” when charged with breaching a safety order.

There was no Garda objection to his bail, provided he abided by the terms of the order. The judge noted that it was granted on December 10th.

The accused was granted €100 cashless bail to appear, and no facts surrounding the alleged breach of the safety order were given.

The accused had sat silently throughout the hearing and was not required to give any evidence. The alleged offence is punishable by a fine of up to €4,000 and/or a 12-month custodial sentence.

It was also stressed that reporting restrictions apply. Here, the judge referred to section 36 of the Domestic Violence Act, which allows the accused anonymity and prohibits the publication or broadcast of information that identifies the parties in the case.