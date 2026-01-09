All you need to know about Aer Lingus and Ryanair’s hand luggage rules for 2026

The on-board baggage allowances of all airlines came under scrutiny by lawmakers in the EU last year

What’s this about Ryanair increasing its baggage allowance for passengers?

The airline has not changed its baggage policy for passengers – but did so last July, so if you haven’t been abroad since then, things could be different.

Right, what were the changes then?

Ryanair passengers could previously bring a bag measuring 40cm x 25cm x 20cm on board for free and place it under the seat in front of them.

Under the changes announced last July, the size of the bags permitted increased to 40cm x 30cm x 20cm, amounting to an extra 5cm along one side. This change came into force at the end of last summer. Ryanair said on Friday there have been no changes to its baggage dimensions since.

Why did that change come about?

The on-board baggage allowances of all airlines came under scrutiny by lawmakers in the EU last year, with members of the European Parliament pushing for changes that would force airlines to allow passengers to carry on two cabin bags at no cost.

The European Commission did not go that far but did agree on a standard size of small bag, which is 40cm x 30cm x 15cm. Ryanair’s chief executive, Michael O’Leary, said at the time that Ryanair wanted “our personal baggage allowance, our free bag allowance to be bigger than the EU standard so we’re moving ours up”.

“We want you to have a big free bag but limit yourself to that one free bag and don’t bring a second one,” he said.

I see. And remind me of their other rules?

Priority boarding with Ryanair gets you your 10kg on board and can cost between €9.49 and €44.99, depending on the time and distance of the flight. A 20kg checked-in bag with Ryanair costs between €18.99 and €59.99.

What about Aer Lingus?

Anyone looking to bring a 10kg bag on board a short-haul Aer Lingus flight must book “carry-on bag with priority boarding” at a cost of €9.99. But 10kg bags can be checked in for free.

Checking in a 20kg bag is between €25 and €55 depending on the length of a flight. Checking in 40kg spread over two bags costs between €65 and €85. The excess baggage rate charged by the airline is €10 per kilo over your allowance.

Aer Lingus does also allow you to bring a free bag measuring 40cm x 30cm x 20cm on board, while for regional flights there is a 7kg limit per passenger for carry-on baggage (measuring no more than 48cm x 33cm x 20cm).

Were there some changes in terms of carrying liquids when travelling through Dublin Airport?

Since the middle of last September, passengers no longer have to take liquids, gels and electronic items out of their hand luggage when passing through security at Dublin Airport.

The 100ml restriction on liquids and gels was also relaxed, increasing to two litres, with no limit on the number of items that can be carried.