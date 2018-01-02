Hyundai Motor shares fall following 2018 sales forecast

Motor group looks likely to have missed its sales target for the third consecutive year
Chung Eui-sun, vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Co (centre) leaves a new year company meeting at the automaker’s headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. Photograph: Bloomberg

Chung Eui-sun, vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Co (centre) leaves a new year company meeting at the automaker’s headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. Photograph: Bloomberg

 

Shares in Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors slid on Tuesday morning after the South Korean automaker forecast a modest increase in 2018 sales.

The world’s fifth-largest auto group by sales set its 2018 sales target at 7.55 million vehicles after setting a record goal of 8.25 million units last year. But the group is likely to have missed last year’s sales target for the third consecutive year, analysts said.

“Global auto demand growth is expected to stagnate this year, with demand seen shrinking in major markets like the US, China and Europe, ” Yoon Yeo-chul, Hyundai’s vice chairman, said in a new year speech to employees.

Hyundai shares dropped 2.6 per cent to Won152,000 (€118) and Kia shares fell 1.6 per cent at Won32,950 (€25), underperforming a 0.2 per cent gain in the Kospi benchmark index.

The carmakers are struggling to boost sales in two of their biggest markets, China and the United States, due to a lack of sports utility vehicle models.

Despite the recent diplomatic thaw between South Korea and China after a year-long spat over Seoul’s installation of a US missile shield, Hyundai’s sales in China are not improving as fast as hoped as the carmaker is struggling to compete with local mainland carmakers that offer affordable SUVs.

Hyundai will announce 2017 sales figures later in the day.

– Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.