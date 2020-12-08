EasyGo/Eir deal the vital first step in persuading motorists to go green

Practical implementation, not more policy papers, key to mass transition to e-vehicles

Photograph: Peter Juelich/Bloomberg

Photograph: Peter Juelich/Bloomberg

 

There’s a certain symmetry in turning the technology infrastructure of the past to serve the needs of the technology of the future. So it will be as Eir and a car charger installation company called EasyGo team up to replace 180 public phone booths across the State with rapid charging points for electric vehicles.

It is a much-needed first step in providing the sort of national network required to persuade most motorists to buy into the green revolution in a very practical way by ditching their fossil fuel motors.

Figures last week show the need for such initiatives, with air quality data for two Dublin suburbs showing levels of traffic pollution up to 15 times what are considered the upper safe limit by the World Health Organisation.

Critically, the EasyGo/Eir deal involves rapid chargers – able to recharge car batteries substantially in just half an hour.

Rapid chargers

As EasyGo co-founder Chris Kelly said: “Being able to find a charger, and knowing that it’s there, and that you can turn it on: that’s very, very important. You don’t want to be queuing. You want to be able to use it at your convenience.”

He acknowledged that the €10 million investment is just a start, saying Ireland needs to have multiple chargers in very town and village across the State.

Kelly forecasts that at least 200 rapid chargers a year will need to be put in place every year for the next decade to meet demand. And he noted that, at present, there are more fast chargers being installed in Britain in 30 days that currently exist in Ireland, in the North and South.

Other estimates are higher – up to 28,000 according to environmental think tank Transport & Environment – to meet expected demand by 2030.

Whatever the figure, only when motorists are confident they can travel without the risk of being stranded will electric vehicles find themselves fully accepted nationally in the consumer market. Practical implementation, not more policy papers, is the key.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.