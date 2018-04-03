Dublin’s Shelbourne Hotel gets a new boss

Dublin’s Shelbourne Hotel has appointed JP Kavanagh, who oversaw the launch of Ireland’s first luxury rail experience two years ago, as its new general manager.

Mr Kavanagh most recently served as general manager of the Belmond Grand Hibernian, Ireland’ first luxury sleeper train.

Originally from Dublin, Kavanagh began his hospitality career in 1993 with a hotel position at The Connaught Hotel in London, followed by positions at The Hyde Park Hotel in Knightsbridge, London and The Clarence Hotel in Dublin. In 2003, he moved to Turnberry, the famous golf resort located in South Ayrshire, Scotland, as operations manager. In 2006, he was appointed general manager of The Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa in Edinburgh, where he oversaw a multimillion pound refurbishment and repositioning project for the property.

Subsequently Kavanagh was based in Dubai as general manager of the 481-room Sheraton Dubai Mall of the Emirates Hotel, managing the rebranding from Pullman and repositioning of the hotel. He later served as acting general manager at the Kensington Hotel London, and then the Westbury Dublin, both Doyle Collection hotels.