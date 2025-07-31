BusConnects route will come in ‘on time, on budget’, says Darragh O’Brien

Darragh O’Brien and NTA chief executive Hugh Creegan at the announcement of the first construction contract under the BusConnects Dublin infrastructure scheme. Photograph: Julien Behal Photography

Darragh O’Brien has pledged that the first of 12 BusConnect corridors in Dublin will come in “on budget and on time”.

Construction is due to begin on the 9.2km Liffey Valley to Dublin city centre route in September after a contract worth up to €274 million was signed with Irish company GMC Group Ltd.

Announcing the launch on Thursday, the Minister for Transport said “it’s going to transform bus use within the city” along with significant cycling and walking facilities. Passenger numbers are predicted to increase by 58 per cent with faster travel times.

The project is expected to take about three years, he said. Asked about the potential for delays, Mr O’Brien acknowledged he and interim National Transport Authority (NTA) chief executive Hugh Creegan would have responsibility.

But he said he emphasised to GMC that construction should be “on time and on budget”.

“That’s what we will do our level best to ensure and we have built contingency into this contract too,” he said.

“I think most people understand from a lot of the projects that we build here this is a medieval city. The routes have been mapped and have been surveyed as well. But we’re looking at a three-year build on this. If we can do it sooner than that we will, but we’re being realistic about it.”

Planning for all 12 corridors has been approved, but a number remain subject to High Court judicial review.

BusConnects aims to “transform” bus services. The corridors will cover 230km of dedicated bus lanes overall with 200km of cycling infrastructure.

The Liffey Valley scheme is to start at Fonthill Road and connect to the Liffey Valley shopping centre bus interchange. It will continue through Coldcut Road and Ballyfermot village before moving along Sarsfield Road, Grattan Crescent, Emmet Road, James’s Street, Thomas Street and High Street, connecting to and the city centre transport network. It will be accompanied by 13.3km of improved cycling infrastructure.

Mr O’Brien said the bus corridors were “really significant”, while the proposed MetroLink will be “transformational ... not just for Dublin, but for the region, and indeed for our airport”.

The railway line will link the city centre and Dublin Airport.

He rejected comments by Ryanair group chief executive Michael O’Leary, who said the MetroLink project was a waste of money.

Mr O’Brien said Ryanair has changed aviation across Europe, but “this isn’t just about the airport or airport connectivity”.

North Dublin is a major growth area and MetroLink enabled further economic development for the airport, “but above and beyond the airport, more housing development along the route, too”.

The business case for MetroLink showed a €4 return on every €1 invested. “It’s a badly needed project,” he said, adding: “We’re the fifth-best connected airport in Europe. We’re one of the few without a direct rail link into the city and beyond.”

Asked about the introduction of contactless payments on public transport, Mr O’Brien said this should be phased in from the end of 2027 or in 2028.