E-scooter driver dies following late-night collision

A man in his 30s has died following a collision between his electric scooter and a car in Dublin on Sunday night.
Gardaí said they attended the scene of the two-vehicle collision, which occurred at about 10.50pm on the Old Navan Road in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.
The e-scooter driver was taken to James Connolly Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries have been reported.
A Garda spokesperson appealed for witnesses or anyone with camera footage of the area at the time to come forward.
The road was closed for a period for examination but has since reopened.