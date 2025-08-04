Ireland

E-scooter driver dies following late-night collision

Fatal incident occurred in west Dublin at about 10.50pm on Sunday

E-scooter driver was taken to James Connolly Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Mon Aug 04 2025 - 09:18

A man in his 30s has died following a collision between his electric scooter and a car in Dublin on Sunday night.

Gardaí said they attended the scene of the two-vehicle collision, which occurred at about 10.50pm on the Old Navan Road in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

The e-scooter driver was taken to James Connolly Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries have been reported.

A Garda spokesperson appealed for witnesses or anyone with camera footage of the area at the time to come forward.

The road was closed for a period for examination but has since reopened.

