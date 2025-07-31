Rail line between Skerries and Malahide reopens after major disruption

Trains from Belfast, Dundalk and Drogheda faced huge disruption on Thursday morning

The rail line between Skerries and Malahide in Dublin has reopened after major disruption to northern commuter and Belfast services on Thursday morning.

Irish Rail said this was “due to a serious incident on the line being attended by emergency services”.

In a post on social media platform X before 11a, Irish Rail said: “The line between Skerries/Malahide has reopened. Services are expected to resume shortly.

“Some delays and alterations may be experienced as a result of the stoppage. The 10:43 Drogheda/Connolly service is operating approximately 9 minutes behind schedule.”