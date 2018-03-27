Dalata acquires small site adjacent to its Clayton Hotel Charlemont

Hotel group Dalata has acquired 38 Charlemont Street, a small site adjacent to its Clayton Hotel currently under development, for about €500,000.

The Irish Times understands the group will soon submit plans for a cafe and two additional bedrooms on the first floor that will be part of its hotel next door.

The deal closed on Tuesday with JLL acting for Dalata.

The Dublin 2 site which is approximately 0.02 acres currently has a two-storey, semi-detached premises of about 120sq m that had been occupied by a retailer called “Lovely Touch”. Agent CBRE was, however, advertising the property as one that it understood could be “sold with the benefit of full vacant possession”.

Three doors up from the landmark Barge pub, 38 Charlemont Street is zoned for sustainable mixed-use and uses permitted in principle include, among other things, bed and breakfast.

Dalata’s Dermot Crowley said the site which will house the “Red Bean Cafe” will be a “great addition to the hotel when it opens in November this year”.

Four-star facility

The Clayton Hotel Charlemont will have 180 bedrooms, two large meeting rooms and an executive boardroom with capacity for 100 people when it opens. The four-star facility will also have a bar, restaurant, and a “fitness suite” upon completion.

Dalata Hotel Group is Ireland’s largest hotel operator with a current portfolio of 38 hotels with over 7,500 rooms. The Dublin and London-listed company founded in 2007 operates the Clayton and Maldron brands across Ireland and the UK and manages a small portfolio of “partner properties”.

Results released at the end of February showed that profit before tax at the group increased more than 75 per cent to €77.3 million in 2017 while revenue increased to €348.5 million. Additionally, it announced plans to pay a dividend from 2018 onwards.

The company spent €129 million on hotel acquisitions during the year, bringing its total assets to almost €1 billion.