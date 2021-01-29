Call to ensure highest safety standards in e-scooter legislation

Dott, a micromobility company that provides over 30,000 e-scooters to the public through shared schemes across Europe, has urged the Government to implement a number of mandatory safety measures in legislating for their use on Irish roads.

The Dutch company, which operates e-scooter schemes in 16 cities in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and Poland, said the State has an opportunity to learn from the experience of other countries in allowing micromobility vehicles to be used.

The Republic is one of only a few European countries in which e-scooters are still not permitted to be used on public roads although Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has signalled that he plans to address this.

Dott, which is one of a number of companies interested in rolling out e-scooter services locally, recently wrote to Mr Ryan urging him to ensure the State follows the highest standards possible on safety and sustainability when legislating for e-scooters here.

Among the mandatory measures suggested by the company for the forthcoming legislation are a minimum age of 16 years, compulsory helmets for those aged between 16 and 18, an upper speed limit of 25 kmph, a requirement for designated parking zones, a ban on use on footpaths that can be enforced through requiring licence plates on micro-vehicles, and a need for scheme providers to provide comprehensive insurance for riders.

It also calls for mandatory safety and environmental standards that include a triple braking system, swappable batteries and a minimum recycling grade. In addition, it says industry should be forced to share accident data, root causes and analysis on dangerous riding patterns.

Dott, which has raised nearly $60 million from investors, is shortly to launch its proprietary e-bike shared scheme in London and Paris. The company’s recommendations to the Minister are based on its own experience rolling out schemes and from guidance jointly provided by OECD and the International Transport Forum.

“Micromobility has the capacity to reduce chronic congestion issues in major Irish cities as well as having a positive environmental impact in terms of air quality through the displacement of combustion engines,” said Duncan Robertson, general manager for Dott UK & Ireland.

The Department of Transport has said the Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill, which will enable the legalisation of e-scooters, is due before the Dáil shortly.