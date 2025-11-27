Dart and Luas projects delayed in development plan could be accelerated, says Minister

Minister for Transport Darragh O'Brien said he said he would bring forward development of the Finglas Luas and that construction would start before 2029. Photograph: Alan Betson

Dart and Luas projects, delayed in the review of the National Development Plan (NDP) published this week, could be accelerated Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien has said.

Under the plan, €24.3 billion has been allocated for transport projects from 2026 to 2030.

However, some rail projects which have already secured planning permission and were expected to progress to begin construction at an earlier date, have been moved to the end of, or beyond, the funding period.

Dart+ South West which would bring Dart services to Celbridge and Hazelhatch in Co Kildare was granted permission in November 2024, with construction expected to start next year. However, the NDP review gives a construction date of “2030+.”

The extension of the Luas Green line to Finglas in north Dublin, the first expansion of the tram system since 2017, was last month granted permission by An Coimisiún Pleanála.

State transport authority, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) said it would be in a position to complete the project within four years of construction starting, with services to Finglas expected to begin operating in 2031, if it secured Government funding. Under the NDP review, however, construction is not due to start until 2029.

Green Party transport spokesman Feljin Jose said the deferral of the rail projects would affect not just commuters, but constrict the development of housing along the routes.

“A lot of housing around Adamstown and Clonburris was built in anticipation of [Dart + South West],” he said. “How can the Minister for Transport justify such delays? Why is he abandoning communities in Finglas, in West Dublin and across Kildare?”

However, Mr O’Brien said the timelines given in the plan were “indicative” and flexible.

“The timelines given within the [NDP] document, which I think is very clear, are indicative and we will be looking at projects and we have flex within plan, and we’ll be doing that,” he said on Thursday. “If we can move projects forward, we will. Dart + South West is something I’m absolutely committed to.”

In relation to the Finglas Luas, he said he would be “bringing that forward” and it was “absolutely my intention” that construction would start before 2029.

The previous government had a 2:1 ratio in favour of public transport funding over roads, when the Green Party’s Eamon Ryan was minister for transport. However, the new plan has allocated €10.1 billion for public transport projects and €9.7 billion for the road network and road safety.

Mr O’Brien rejected the suggestion he was favouring road building to the detriment of public transport spending.

“That is absolutely not true. There’s never been more investment in ...public transport services than in this NDP.”

However, he said the roads network had been neglected and needed to be renewed.

“There has been a funding deficit within our road network too,” he said. “If you talk to rural deputies or rural communities in particular, they will tell you the importance of having good quality roads there from a road safety perspective as well for connectivity. It is not one or the other.”

Applications for the long-awaited Navan to Dublin rail line and the Cork Luas are expected to be lodged before 2030, but construction is not expected to begin on either project during the funding period.

Construction is scheduled to begin on the Western Rail Corridor between Athenry in Galway and Claremorris in Mayo.

Construction is also expected on several large road projects including the Galway City Ring Road, which is still under consideration by An Coimisiún Pleanála; the Slane bypass, and the upgraded Limerick to Foynes road.