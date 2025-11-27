Go-slow disruption expected in Dublin from taxi drivers angry at Uber payment scheme

Substantial disruption to traffic in Dublin city centre and on roads around the capital’s airport is being predicted for Thursday afternoon by organisers of a protest by taxi drivers against a fixed-fare system introduced by Uber this month.

Derek O’Keeffe of Taxi Drivers Ireland said the organisation expected hundreds of drivers to participate in the second “slow-go” protest as they regarded the Uber pricing initiative as a serious threat to their incomes.

The protest is expected to affect Phoenix Park, Clontarf, Merrion Square and Dublin Airport.

“We’re really sorry to have to do this but we have no choice, this is do-or-die for us,” Mr O’Keeffe said.

“Drivers who have invested in the wheelchair accessible vehicles they are required to have are now finding that many of the fares they receive for journeys they get from Uber are being slashed.

“We have people saying they won’t be able to afford to keep going. They will have to get out of the business because these changes will completely undermine the fare system as it is currently regulated.”

Under the system, a customer seeking to book a taxi journey on the Uber’s website or app will be shown a projected range of metered prices for the trip, along with a fixed option which they can choose to take at the time of booking.

In the event that the metered fare comes in lower than the fixed price, the passenger will only have to pay that as National Transport Authority (NTA) regulations do not allow drivers to charge more than the fare displayed on the meter at the end of a journey.

Drivers are, however, allowed to charge less if they agree this with the customer.

Uber says this provision addresses drivers’ objection to the new system under which the fixed fare offered to the customer is then offered to a driver, less Uber’s service charge, and by agreeing to take the fare, the company says, the driver is making the process compliant with the rules.

In response to the protest, an Uber spokesman said potential passengers were “much more likely to book a trip if they know what the fare is going to be” and suggested that this created “more earning opportunities for drivers”.

Mr O’Keeffe said the system, introduced at the start of this month for the estimated 6,000 to 18,000 Irish taxi drivers who accept work from Uber, was proving costly for drivers.

However, they feared if they did not accept the work then it would simply be taken by others.

He said Uber’s estimates for cost of journeys were routinely on the low side. He said one driver showed him documentation for a job in which the meter price would have been €56.20, but the fixed price paid to the driver was €28.93 after Uber’s fees were deducted. He estimated the price paid by the customer would have been between €36 and €39.

“As things stand, the NTA conducts a process every two years during which they get economists and other experts in to discuss the costs involved in running a taxi – the car, the insurance, the petrol, everything else – and they decide on what level of fare is reasonable,” Mr O’Keeffe said.

“What Uber want to do, and we have seen this in other countries, is come in and say, ‘We just want to benefit the customer by bringing down fares so people will make more journeys, but after a while they will start to ask, ‘Why we really need meters at all?’, which is all very well until you experience something called ‘surge pricing’.”

This is a system operated in countries where regulations allow sometimes substantially higher fares at times of particularly high demand such as concerts, sports events or public transport strikes.

He said the present arrangements helped to keep driver numbers at the level required to provide the city with an adequate service and this would be threatened if substantial numbers quit the business.