Transport Minister says MetroLink plans could be derailed for two years

A legal challenge to the MetroLink project is expected to delay its construction by two years

An expected delay to the construction of the long-awaited MetroLink rail line could be as long as two years, Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien has indicated in the aftermath of a High Court challenge to the project.

Mr O’Brien said he was disappointed that judicial review proceedings had been initiated in the courts this week. “It will push our time frame out, frankly,” he said.

It would now “be a stretch” to think construction of the multibillion rail project could begin in 2027 as scheduled, he said, but added: “We will commence this project within the term of this Government.” The current Government is due to be in place until the end of 2029.

Mr O’Brien was speaking on the publication of funding allocation, totalling €24.3 billion, for transport projects from 2026-2030 as part of the National Development Plan (NDP).

The previous government had a 2:1 ratio in favour of public transport funding over roads, when the Green Party’s Eamon Ryan was minister for transport. However, the new plan has allocated €10.1 billion for public transport projects and €9.7 billion for the road network and road safety.

MetroLink, a 19km rail line from Swords in north Dublin to Charlemont in South Dublin, serving Dublin Airport and the city centre, was approved by An Coimisiún Pleanala on September 30th. However, on Monday a group of residents in Dartmouth Square in the South Dublin suburb of Ranelagh initiated judicial review proceedings against the decision to grant permission for the multibillion euro project.

Mr O’Brien said he hoped they would reconsider their action and perhaps resolve their issues through a “mediation” process.

“I might not agree with the decision that they have taken but I respect the right that they have to actually take it. I just want it dealt with quickly, because we want to start Metro, we will start Metro, in the term of this Government.”

The NDP has allocated funding for a number of other Dublin public transport projects, including the Luas extension to Finglas, the Dart+ expansion programme, and BusConnects.

BusConnects projects are also being funded in Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford over the 2026-2030 period.

The long-awaited Navan rail line will progress through the planning process during the period, as will Luas in Cork. Construction is scheduled to begin on the Western Rail Corridor between Athenry in Galway and Claremorris in Mayo.

The €9.7 billion investment in roads will be used to renew the existing network in addition to the development of new national, regional and bypass projects. The roll out of EV charging infrastructure will also be funded.

Large road projects expected to progress under the plan include the Galway City Ring Road, currently under consideration by An Coimisiún Pleanála; the Slane bypass; the N17 Knock to Collooney road in Co Sligo; the M20 Cork to Limerick route; and the upgraded Limerick to Foynes road, including the Adare bypass.

A number of smaller projects are also expected to move to construction including the N3 Clonee to M50 road; the Mallow relief road; the Ardee bypass; and the Foxford transport project.

The plan allows for €1.8 billion to be invested in the delivery of 1,000km of “active travel” walking and cycling projects. Large projects in 2026 include the Sustainable Transport Bridge in Waterford; the Glanmire Urban Greenway in Cork City; and the Ballybane and Castlepark Cycle Network in Galway.