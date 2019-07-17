US restaurant platform to add 120 staff in Dublin

A US provider of hardware and software to the restaurant sector intends to hire an additional 120 staff in Dublin having moved to a new office on Dublin’s Westmoreland Street.

Toast, founded in 2013, officially opened its new office in Belfast House with plans to grow its headcount by adding 120 staff to compliment its existing 40 staff.

The new hires will be in roles such as software engineering, data analytics, product design and software development.

“Dublin is a recognised technology hub in Europe which makes it the right location for our investment in this great new office,” said Toast’s senior vice president of engineering, Hugh Scandrett.

Toast established a presence in the Republic in 2017 with the opening of its technology and product development centre.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, said that the company’s expansion “shows that we continue to have the right skills and talent available to enable exciting companies to grow and further embed their operations in Ireland”.

Toast’s initial entry into Ireland was supported by IDA Ireland.