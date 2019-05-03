Stripe to hire more than 100 remote software engineers

Online payments company Stripe is to hire more than 100 remote software engineers but the catch is that almost all of them will be based in North America.

The company established by Limerick-born brothers Patrick and John Collison has announced plans to establish a remote engineering hub to work alongside its other facilities in San Francisco, Seattle, Dublin and Singapore.

“We are doing this to situate product development closer to our customers, improve our ability to tap the 99.74 per cent of talented engineers living outside the metro areas of our first four hubs, and further our mission of increasing the GDP of the internet,” said Stripe’s Belfast-born head of engineering, David Singleton.

He said that while the company eventually hopes to hire remote engineers for its Dublin and Singapore hubs, the facilities, which both opened last year, aren’t mature enough to support such workers currently.

“In our first phase, we will be focused primarily on remote engineers in North America, starting with the US and Canada. While we are confident that great work is possible within close time zones, we don’t yet have structures to give remotes a reliably good experience working across large time zone differences,” said Mr Singleton.

“Though we intend to hire remote engineers in Europe and Asia eventually, our hubs in Dublin and Singapore are not sufficiently established to support remotes just yet,” he added.

Stripe, which last week rolled out its subscription billing service in Europe, recently confirmed plans to create hundreds of additional engineering jobs in Dublin to coincide with it securing an e-money licence from the Central Bank.

The company, which last month acquired Irish payments start-up Touchtech, employs more than 1,000 people globally, including over 150 in Dublin.

Established in 2009 and now valued at $22.5 billion, Stripe handles billions of dollars in transactions each year and counts the likes of Amazon, Uber, Booking. com, Deliveroo and Google among its customers.