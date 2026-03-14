Meath well on their way to promotion after two-point masterclass against Tyrone

NFL Division Two: Meath 3-24 Tyrone 2-22

Meath once again showed the power of the two-pointer as they kicked eight on their way to a first win over Tyrone since 2007.

The Royals registered 3-21 from play – with their first score from a placed ball only arriving in the final two minutes of this Division Two contest at Croke Park.

The promotion permutations arising after Saturday night’s results in the division require a calculator and a spreadsheet, but for Meath the requirement is now simple – avoid defeat to Offaly next week and they can plan for Division One football next year.

If ever there was a validation needed for the new rules, the fact a National Football League game in March produced five goals and 46 points over 70 minutes demonstrates how Gaelic football has become a sport for forwards once again.

In that department, Meath have as many two-point kickers as any team in the country right now – Jack O’Connor kicked four in a blitzkrieg 14-minute spell during the first half, Ruairí Kinsella hit two in as many minutes in the second half, Eoghan Frayne chipped in with one and goalkeeper Seán Brennan floated over one with the last kick of the game.

“Meath have always had good forwards since Jesus was a child, so it’s great to have that and we’ve just got to continue to make sure the lads are working hard and trying to hit the standards that they can, when they do they’re a very good forward line,” smiled Robbie Brennan afterwards.

The Royals made hard work of this victory though. They led 2-12 to 1-11 at the interval and then appeared to make a decisive move in the third quarter during which they hit 1-5 without reply to move 12 points clear of Tyrone in the 44th minute.

That should have been that, but Tyrone introduced Darragh Canavan during this spell and he helped lift his team-mates off the canvas. Canavan’s plans to take a month away in Australia were scuppered by the war in the Middle East, so he was a late addition to the Tyrone subs on Saturday evening.

Meath's Jack O'Connor scores two points. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Malachy O’Rourke’s side scored 1-7 on the bounce to cut the gap to just two points by the 56th minute – with Canavan swinging over a two-pointer during their wave of dominance.

Not for the first time this season, Meath found themselves taking on water in a game they should have had tucked away in safe harbour long before the final whistle.

With the contest in the balance again, Seán Coffey got forward to extend Meath’s lead to three before a great interception by Morris led to Bryan Menton pushing the gap to four.

But Ethan Jordan, Tyrone’s best player on the night, responded with his second two-pointer to leave the gap at two once more with three minutes remaining.

Tyrone needed possession but instead conceded a free when Frank Burns fouled Keith Curtis. Morris pointed his first and only of the night – and Meath’s first score from a placed ball.

After the resulting kickout, Tyrone – surging forward in search of an equalising goal – were caught for breaching the three-up rule, gifting Meath a two-pointer free with the last action of the night.

It is a result that leaves Meath joint at the top of the table with Cork, both on 10 points. Derry and Louth are just behind, both on eight.

Tyrone, on five points, are likely to finish the campaign middle of the pack. They will wonder what, if any, progress has been made so far this year.

But for Meath, the momentum of 2025 has not been lost. Avoid defeat against Offaly and their upward trajectory will take them to Division One.

Meath: Seán Brennan (0-1-0, 1tpf); Seamus Lavin, Seán Rafferty, Brian O’Halloran; Donal Keogan, Seán Coffey (0-0-1), Ciarán Caulfield (0-0-1); Bryan Menton (0-0-1), Jack Flynn; Jack O’Connor (1-4-0), Ruairí Kinsella (0-2-1), Adam O’Neill; Jordan Morris (0-0-1, 1f), Eoghan Frayne (0-1-2), Aaron Lynch (2-0-1). Subs: Charlie O’Connor for O’Neill (51 mins); Cathal Hickey for O’Connor (54 mins); Keith Curtis for Lynch (54 mins); James Conlon for Frayne (58 mins); Jason Scully for Flynn (68 mins).

Tyrone: Oisín O’Kane; Aidan Clarke, Peter Teague, Cormac Quinn; Joey Clarke (0-0-1), Niall Devlin (1-0-0), Michael Rafferty; Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick; Seanie O’Donnell (0-0-1), Ronan Cassidy (0-0-2), Ciarán Daly; Ruairí Canavan (0-0-2), Ethan Jordan (1-2-5, 0-4 45s, 0-1f), Mattie Donnelly (0-0-1). Subs: Darren McCurry (0-0-4, f) for Canavan (28 mins); Michael McKernan for Rafferty (32 mins); Darragh Canavan (0-1-0) for Daly (43 mins); Eoin McElholm for Cassidy (59 mins); Frank Burns for Clarke (63 mins).

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh).