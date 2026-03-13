Anthropic to create 200 jobs in Dublin by 2027

Anthropic said it is expanding the Irish operation to meet strong enterprise demand across Europe. Photograph:Andres Kudacki/The New York Times

Artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic said it will create 200 jobs in the Republic by 2027 as demand for its services surges.

The OpenAI rival is also expanding its office space in Dublin, which will bring its footprint to 21,000sq ft

Anthropic said it is recruiting for roles in sales, engineering, finance, legal and compliance, and operations.

“We’re expanding our Irish operations to meet strong enterprise demand across Europe. What we hear consistently from Europe’s largest businesses is that they want AI they can trust – systems that are safe, reliable and built with their interests in mind. That’s exactly what Anthropic exists to provide and Dublin is the ideal base to deliver it,” said Anthropic cofounder Daniela Amodei.

“The talent here is exceptional, and we’re proud to be deepening our commitment to Ireland at this pivotal moment for AI adoption in Europe.”

Anthropic initially announced plans to open a Dublin office in 2024 as part of its European growth strategy.

The latest expansion comes after Anthropic raised $30 billion in a Series G funding round, bringing the company to a $380 billion (€330 billion) valuation. It also has offices in London, Paris, Zurich and Munich.

Anthropic, which developed the chatbot Claude, has seen demand for its services increase significantly, with its run-rate revenue in Europe, the Middle East and Africa rising 11 times year on year. Among its customers here are Wayflyer, Manna and Tines.

The expansion was welcomed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin. “Anthropic’s major expansion in Ireland is a strong vote of confidence in our thriving technology ecosystem and our position as a global hub for AI innovation, supported by world-class research, a highly skilled workforce and a pro-innovation policy environment,” he said.

IDA Ireland executive director Dónal Travers said the company was closely aligned with the Republic’s digital and AI strategy 2030, which sets out the State’s ambitions to strengthen its digital economy and enhance its profile as a destination for investment and a global hub for applied AI.

“Artificial intelligence has been identified as a key driver of investment growth within IDA Ireland’s strategy,” he said.

“I am delighted that Anthropic is expanding its presence in Ireland ... as it scales its international operations.”

Anthropic was founded in 2021 when a group of OpenAI employees, including siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, split from the company after differences over the group’s direction, following its $1 billion investment from Microsoft in 2019.