Rampant Armagh come from behind to see off Dublin in relegation battle

NFL Division One: Dublin 1-25 Armagh 2-24

Armagh stared into the relegation abyss here and ultimately told the abyss what it could do with itself. A rampant second half performance from Kieran McGeeney’s side overturned an 11-point deficit and kept them alive going into the last round of games in Division One. Even if they do go down, this kind of defiance will be a touchstone well into the championship.

Because when they hit their groove, Armagh will give anyone their fill of it. Oisin Conaty finally exploded in the second half here after a league of damp squibs. Oisin O’Neill and Conor Turbitt came off the bench and kicked the two-pointers that were lacking. Ben Crealey, Tiernan Kelly and Greg McCabe ransacked the Dublin kickout and set up wave after wave of attack.

It all added up to a cascading last half-hour in which Dublin couldn’t hold back the tide. On 40 minutes, Ger Brennan’s side were 1-18 to 0-7 ahead and still had five minutes of a Jarly Óg Burns black card to go. Contriving to lose a game from there is going to be tough to get over.

Especially since there first half was comfortably Dublin’s best display under Brennan. They ran up 1-15 in the opening period, which is the sort of total you hear about on the radio during the league and assume the team scoring it had a big wind behind them. That wasn’t the case here – the night was still as a morning lake and conditions had no effect on the game at all.

No, it was just that Dublin were humming. Niall Scully had their first three points on the board from three shots inside the opening four minutes – in a decade playing for Dublin, it’s hard to remember him ever scoring three points on the spin. His fourth came in the 10th minute, by which time the Dubs also had a goal to their name, Ross McGarry barrelling through and burying past Blaine Hughes.

By contrast, Armagh were stuck to the ground in that first half. Blaine Hughes struggled to get his kickouts away and their slow build-up play once they did get into Dublin’s half invariably got gummed up in the works. Ben Crealey sniped a point, Tomás McCormack sprinted forward for a couple but it felt like potluck stuff at times. Even when Cian McConville cut in from the right wing to scuttle home their first goal on 21 minutes, there was no real sense that Dublin were in danger.

And so it proved. Luke Breathnach had a stellar night, swishing four points from play before the break. Ominously for Armagh, all four of them came the same way – Breathnach standing out on the left wing and waiting for play to develop before cutting inside and potting comfortably off his right foot.

Paddy Small was untouchable, stutter-stepping around defenders and spearing points. Seán Bugler was enjoying himself too – his two-point buzzer-beater on the stroke of half-time pushed the Dubs into a 1-15 to 1-6 lead at the break. Everything looked hunky-dory for them – they even came out the better of a tunnel schemozzle, with Burns starting the second half on a black card and Scully being handed a tap-over free.

Armagh's Callum O’Neill is blocked by Seán Bugler of Dublin. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

But then it all fell asunder. Not quickly, not in a sudden collapse but rather gradually and unanswerably. Over the course of the last half-hour, Armagh outscored them by 1-17 to 0-7. Hugh O’Sullivan’s kickout was atomised, handing the Armagh forwards a platform to go hunting.

It started with a couple of Oisin O’Neill frees one of them a two-pointer. Then Conaty started to get into the game, fizzing with energy as he cut in off the left for a couple of his own. Conor Turbitt arrived off the bench to whip over a point and followed it with a two-pointer. In the space of 16 minutes, Armagh had cut the margin from 11 to just one.

Dublin rallied, with Cormac Costello and Eoin Kennedy stretching the lead to three but with Ross McQuillan firing from wing back and Oisin O’Neill flawless on the frees, Armagh were level in the 64th minute.

Enter Conaty to win the game for them. It has been an annoying league for the former Young Footballer of the Year, all squandered goal chances and hurried wides. But this time it all fell into place with what must go down as one of the goals of the year, slaloming through the Dublin defence like Georgi Kinkladze and planting his finish past O’Sullivan.

Dublin: Hugh O’Sullivan; Eoin Murchan, Nathan Doran, David Byrne; Eoin Kennedy (0-0-2), Brian Howard, Alex Gavin; Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne, Charlie McMorrow; Luke Breathnach (0-0-4), Seán Bugler (0-1-2), Niall Scully (0-0-5, 2f); Paddy Small (0-1-4), Killian McGinnis (0-0-3), Ross McGarry (1-0-0). Subs: Sean McMahon for Doran (16 mins); Cormac Costello (0-0-1) for Breathnach (47 mins); Ciarán Kilkenny for McGarry (51 mins); Doran for McMahon (52 mins); Liam Smith for Byrne (66 mins).

Armagh: Blaine Hughes; Tomas McCormack (0-0-3), Gareth Murphy, Peter McGrane; Ross McQuillan (0-0-3), Tiernan Kelly, Jarly Óg Burns; Ben Crealey (0-0-1), Darragh McMullan; Aaron McKay, Jason Duffy (0-0-2), Greg McCabe; Cian McConville (1-0-3, 2f), Callum O’Neill (0-0-1, 1f), Oisin Conaty (1-0-3). Subs: Oisin O’Neill (0-1-3, 3f, 1tpf) for C O’Neill; Paddy Burns for McKay (blood) (43-45 mins); Conor Turbitt (0-1-1) for Duffy (52 mins); Aidan Forker for McMullan (69 mins).

Referee: David Gough (Meath)