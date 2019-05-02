Digital advertising company Glimpse wins €10,000 award

A digital advertising software company, Glimpse, received the 2019 Bolton Trust/PwC Innovation Award on Wednesday evening.

Led by Shane O’Sullivan, a recent graduate of the New Frontiers Programme at Technological University Dublin and IADT Dún Laoghaire, Glimpse has developed an ad-tech offering called Consensys, which analyses the demographic profile of visitors as they walk past digital advertising displays. The award includes a € 10,000 prize.

The runners up were: Keith Curley of Gladcloud, an AI-based location marketing platform , and Patrick Liddy of Utility AR, which develops augmented reality solutions for industry.

John Lauder, chairman of the Bolton Trust, said: “Our awards aim to help highly innovative start-ups along the sometimes difficult road to securing investment. Combined, our three shortlisted finalists this year were seeking in the region of € 3.5 million, and I am very glad to report that our three most recent winners have raised € 4 million since their success in the awards.”

The Bolton Trust Awards are open to teams who have completed Enterprise Ireland’s New Frontiers Programme at Technological University Dublin’s three campuses (Blanchardstown, City & Tallaght) and at IADT Dún Laoghaire.