Live France v England updates: Eyes on Stade de France as Ireland remain in title hunt

France v England, Stade de France, kick-off 8.10pm

The upshot (if that’s the right word) of all this is that if England lose tonight (without any bonus points), they will finish level on points with Wales.

The Wooden Spoon is still heading to Cardiff, though, given Wales’ points difference of -82 and England’s tally of +4. England would have to lose to France by 87 points to drop below their neighbours and into bottom spot.

Wales have just beaten Italy, a first half blitz blowing away the visitors in Cardiff.

Based on their resolute display in Dublin last week, perhaps that isn’t overly surprising. Albeit the nature of Italy’s drop in performance after beating England is a bit of a shocker.

It’s a huge result for Wales, their first win in the Six Nations in over 1,000 days.

There’s a joke to be made here about avoiding another mishap in transit. For reference, the original Six Nations trophy is no more after a fire burned it while being transported in a vehicle. Whatever you see in the Stade de France tonight (or indeed back at the Aviva if England do Ireland a favour) is a replica/a fake.

Landing soon, in time to watch France and England walk out at the Stade de France! 🇫🇷#GuinnessM6N #Since1883 pic.twitter.com/lMaTLc7HTx — Guinness Men's Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 14, 2026

Let’s cut straight to the chase. If you’re reading an Irish Times live blog, it’s because you’re paying attention to this for parochial Irish Six Nations title interest. Here are the permutations, with Ireland and France the last two contenders for the trophy.

As things stand, Ireland lead the Six Nations on 19 points. France have a much better points difference (+41).

Ireland will win the Six Nations IF

- England beat France. Even if the French get two losing bonus points (losing by fewer than 7 and scoring 4 tries), they will end up on 18 points in the table, one behind Ireland.

- France draw with England WITHOUT scoring four tries

France will win the Six Nations IF

- France beat England

- France draw with England and score four tries. In that case, Ireland and France are both on 19 points but a superior French points difference will see them home.

Allez les Blancs?

Here is how we look after Ireland defeat Scotland in the first game of the day!#GuinnessM6N #Since1883 pic.twitter.com/NXOSvgdx2U — Guinness Men's Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 14, 2026

We are back. Super Saturday continues after Ireland beat Scotland to the Triple Crown, doing their bit to keep title ambitions alive ahead of this contest between France and England in Paris.

Nathan Johns here to guide you through all the action as we build-up to kick-off at the Stade de France at 8.10pm.