AI ‘revolution’ to strengthen Irish ties to US multinationals, report finds

More than 200,000 people in the US are employed by about 780 Irish companies.

The digitalisation of the global economy and the coming “revolution” in artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to even deeper integration between Ireland’s “tech-savvy economy” and US multinationals, according to a new report.

Published by the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland (AmCham), the report explores the ties that form the commercial relationship between Ireland and the US.

It found there are nearly 1,000 US foreign affiliates operating in Ireland, generating $625 billion (€542 billion) in sales and $150 billion in output.

In his economic analysis for the report, Wall Street economist and fellow of John Hopkins University Joseph Quinlan said the numbers “speak for themselves”.

“Irish-US bonds are quite strong and are expected to grow stronger in the years ahead,” he said.

“US foreign direct investment stock in Ireland totalled $467 billion in 2024, well above comparable numbers for Germany ($226 billion), France ($108 billion) and Asia’s twin giants, China ($123 billion) and India ($58 billion).

“The only real certainty of today is uncertainty. But within this fluid environment, one constant remains: the bonds that bind Ireland and the United States together remain robust and resilient and are only expected to become even stronger and dynamic in the years ahead.”

Quinlan said the transatlantic economy itself remains the largest and wealthiest in the world and “a source of prosperity and development for its citizens”.

“Within this framework, Irish-US linkages remain solid,” he said. “In a world of unrelenting change and frequent shocks, one constant is the depth and durability of Irish-US commercial relations.

“Both parties are deeply embedded in each other’s economy. Even with the aftershocks of this decade, and ebb and flow of transatlantic relations, the partnership endures.

AmCham chief executive Paul Sweetman described the relationship between the US and the Republic as “among the most dynamic in the world”.

“The success of this relationship to date is evidenced through the growth of both economies and of global innovation,” he said.

“Today, American companies employ approximately 245,000 people in Ireland in over 1,000 US businesses. Irish companies continue to thrive across the Atlantic, with over 200,000 people now employed in Irish business across all 50 states in the US.

“Ireland is the fifth-largest source of foreign direct investment into the US, with Irish companies investing almost €390 million into the US economy. This highlights the importance of the two-way US-Ireland business relationship and the positive impact it generates to both countries.

“This two-way partnership is creating jobs, prosperity and opportunity across both our countries, with over 200,000 people in the US employed by more than 780 Irish companies.”