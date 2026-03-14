Ireland denied as Ramos wins the Six Nations for France with the last kick of game against England

Six Nations: France 48 England 46

A wild, whacky, madcap and ridiculously fluctuating 2026 Six Nations had a Super Saturday that was just that. Alas for Ireland, despite a pulsating 43-21 win over Scotland which had ensured they retained the Triple Crown, Thomas Ramos’ 45 metre-penalty with the last kick of the game in Paris sealed an astonishing 48-46 win over England to ensure that France retained the title and so Andy Farrell and his players ultimately fell agonisingly short.

It was somehow entirely fitting that the finale in the Stade de France defied all logic and expectations. Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored four tries and nearly ended up on the losing side as an unfancied England recovered from a 14-5 deficit to lead 27-17 in the first half with a bonus point - leaving three conversions behind.

A yellow card for Ellis Genge and a penalty try on half-time changed the course of the game, France striking twice upon the resumption to lead 38-27 but, inspired by Ollie Chessum’s intercept try, back came England to then take the lead through Marcus Smith.

Ireland denied the title by France's late act Listen | 10:41

France regained the lead through Bielle-Biarrey’s fourth whereupon Tommy Freeman’s try 77th minute, converted by Smith, inched England 46-45 in front. But in a frantic finale, a high tackle afforded Ramos one last chance to win the title for France and the metronomic French fullback demonstrated nerves of steel to bisect the posts with the last kick of the last match of perhaps the greatest Championship there’s ever been.

France have beaten England 48-46 to win the Six Nations Championship as Ireland finish second in the standings. Here's the final championship-deciding kick. pic.twitter.com/5AIUvqeYlI — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 14, 2026

It was certainly the maddest, and so the climax was fitting. France will point to their 36-14 win on the opening night against Ireland as evidence that they deserved to be champions.

Ireland could console themselves with a much improved showing thereafter, and their four wins in a row featured 42-21 and 43-21 wins away to England and at home to Scotland. They take real momentum in the inaugural Nations Championship.

Scotland finished third and Italy fourth, with England redeeming themselves to some degree but still finished fifth, while Wales first win in 16 Championship matches over Italy was submerged by the events in the Aviva and the Stade de France.

France won the title despite conceding 14 tries and 96 points in their last two games. It was that kind of Six Nations. Ultimately, they are the champions but they stumbled over the line. Ireland grew from strength to strength, have generated real depth, connected with their fans and have the foundations in place to go forward from here in a positive place.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 6 mins: Bielle-Biarrey try, Ramos con 7-0; 9: Roebuck try 7-5; 12: Bielle-Biarrey try, Ramos con 14-5; 18: Murley try 14-10; 22: Ramos pen 17-10 25: Chessum try, F Smith con 17-17; 33: Coles try, F Smith con 17-24; 37: F Smith pen 17-27; 40: France pen try, Ramos con 24-27. Half-time: 24-27. 41: Bielle-Biarrey try, Ramos con 31-27; 48: Attissogbe try, Ramos con 38-27; 50: Chessum try 38-32; 56: M Smith try, M Smith con 38-39; 65: Bielle-Biarrey try, Ramos con 45-39; 76: Freeman try, M Smith con 45-46; 82: Ramos pen 48-46

France: T Ramos; T Attissogbe, ⁠PL ​Barassi, Y Moefana, ​L Bielle-Biarrey; M Jalibert, A ​Dupont (capt), J Gros, J Marchand, D Aldegheri; T Flament, E Meafou; F Cros, T Matiu, C Ollivon. Replacements: ‌M Guillard for Matiu (40 mins) P Mauvaka for Marchand, D Bamba for Aldegheri (46) R Neti for Gros (62), J Brennan for Meafou (67)

England: E Daly; T Roebuck, T Freeman, S Atkinson, C Murley; F Smith, B Spencer; E Genge, J George, J Heyes; M Itoje (capt), A Coles; O Chessum, G Pepper, B Earl. Replacements: J van Poortvliet for Spencer, L Cowan-Dickie for George (51), H Pollock for Coles, M Smith for Daly (54), S Underhill for Pepper (62), T Davison for Heyes (75)