Don't blame Tinder: swiping right does not lead to sleeping around

Online dating app Tinder is credited with starting a “swipe right” culture that includes casual hook-ups – and lots of them – but research from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology has found that using picture-based dating apps – as opposed to dating services where the user provides personal information – doesn’t lead to an increase in casual sexual encounters.

In a survey of more than 600 university students aged 19 to 29, it was found on average that long-time users of the app did not tend to have more short-term partners than non-users. So, for those lamenting the death of romance by Tinder, it appears that the app doesn’t change pre-existing behaviours; however, those seeking casual flings are more likely to be users.

Additionally, the researchers found some gender differences: women are less likely to meet up with someone contacted through the app, while men are more likely to swipe right and far more likely to meet someone in a private setting.

eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-05/nuos-utd051818.php