Vodafone to give Irish firms access to global internet of things network

Vodafone Ireland says it will give Irish businesses access to its global internet of things (IoT) network, allowing them to develop and test products and services where data can be exchanged on the internet.

The phone group is making the offering in partnership with Asavie, a Dublin-based company whose PassBridge technology enables mobile operators and original equipment manufacturers to rapidly launch, scale and secure customer-focused mobility and IoT devices.

Called IOT Express, it is a new offering designed to enable Irish firms avail of highly scalable and secure connectivity on cellular networks and is compatible with as little as one sim.

Vodafone says the new access is suitable for both large businesses starting a new trial or a smaller company beginning to develop their IoT capabilities with small investment.

Debbie Power, Vodafone Ireland, IoT country manager, said: “This new offering makes it easier than ever for companies of all sizes to quickly roll out their innovative IoT projects, benefit from the advances in deployment and gain the intelligence needed to drive their business decisions.