Hear the music and don’t feel the noise at a reasonable price

Tech Tools: Mixcder’s E7 active noise cancelling headphones can keep the real world out
 

€50

Noise cancelling headphones are one of the best things ever invented. If you are a regular traveller, they can be sanity saving, blocking out the noise from fellow travellers. They can also be expensive, but not always. Mixcder’s new headphones feature active noise cancelling technology, but come in at €50. The wireless E7 active noise cancelling headphones have 40mm drivers and 20 hours of listening time.

The noise cancelling technology is activates with a switch on the left ear cup, kicking the digital signal processor into life and cancelling out the ambient noise. There is also a built in microphone for making calls when connected to your phone, and if the battery dies while you’re out and about, you can use a 3.5mm cable.

amazon.co.uk

