Bose Sleepbuds: Noise masking to help you to sleep

These may look like tiny headphones, but this particular Bose product isn’t designed for you to use for listening to music. Instead, it’s a sleep aid.

These are the Bose noise-masking sleepbuds, which are designed to help you sleep and stay that way, even through the usual unwanted night time disturbances. So traffic, neighbours and snoring will all fade into the background. Or so Bose says, anyway.

They are designed to stay in your ears all night, you can choose your personal soothing sounds through the accompanying app, and when it’s time to wake up, the ear buds will trigger a wake-up alarm at a time of your choosing, so you don’t oversleep.

Bose Sleepbuds, €270, Bose.ie