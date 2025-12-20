Small plane that crashed in Waterford had issues with fuel pump and faulty spark plug

Pilot Bircan Dokuzlar (48) died after attempting an emergency landing of the Vulcanair P68C at Waterford Airport. Main image: Jim Campbell

A preliminary investigation into the cause of a light aircraft crash in Co Waterford last month which claimed the life of the single occupant has found that there were issues with a fuel pump and a faulty spark plug.

Bircan Dokuzlar, 48, originally from Turkey, died when he attempted to land the aircraft in a field close to Waterford Airport on November 21 last. The aircraft had taken off from Sligo and was heading for Béziers in France.

Emergency service units, including Coast Guard Rescue 117, attended the scene.

Mr Dokuzlar turned the plane around off the south coast of Ireland and headed back towards Waterford Airport as he attempted an emergency landing.

It is understood the aircraft had been stored for several months in Sligo. The privately-owned Vulcanair P68C did not have a cockpit voice recorder due to its size.

Mr Dokuzlar was flying the aircraft to Ljubljana, Slovenia on a multi-sector journey and the crash occurred during the leg between Sligo and Béziers Cap d’Agde Airport in France.

At around 12.37pm, Shannon Airport received notification that the aircraft, registered EI-HPY, had developed technical problems and that the pilot planned to divert to Waterford Airport.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU), which is examining the cause of the incident, outlined that it had “obtained copies of phone messages between the pilot and operator which were exchanged prior to the accident flight”.

The report continued that it also obtained details of a mobile phone conversation between the pilot and the operator in which Mr Dokuzlar explained the reason for the diversion and that it was due to “alternator and fuel pressure issues”. This conversation was initiated by the pilot while the aircraft was in flight and neared Waterford Airport.

According to a preliminary report by the AAIU, the pilot declared an emergency. He reported low fuel pressure and an alternator fault on the left engine.

Mr Dokuzlar requested a direct approach to Waterford. He said the left alternator was “off” and fuel pressure was “low”. Air traffic control cleared the pilot to enter controlled airspace. He confirmed that he had the airfield in sight. He said he planned a normal landing, despite reduced power.

The pilot later reported that the left engine began to “shake” when he advanced the throttle. As the aircraft neared the airport, he said he would “make a left circle”.

An eyewitness inside the terminal building recorded a short mobile phone video after the approach was abandoned.

The footage appears to show the aircraft turning gently left away from the runway. The wings level briefly before the plane enters a steep left turn. It then rapidly loses altitude and disappears from view.

The aircraft crashed into a farm field west of the runway about seven seconds after entering the steep turn.

Mr Dokuzlar held a European Union commercial pilot license which was valid up to April next year, along with a single engine piston license which was in date, along with a valid medical certificate.

The aircraft wreckage was transported to the AAIU facility in Gormanston, Co Meath.

Weather conditions at the time of the crash in the area of Waterford airport were dry, clear and sunny.

A full investigation report will be available in due course.