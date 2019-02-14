Chromecast, the third generation: A small step forward

€39

Remember when the Chromecast was first introduced? Suddenly not-so-smart TVs were given an affordable new lease of life. The device is now on to its third generation, and brings with it some tweaks. It now streams 1080p video at 60 frames per second, for example. Plus Google Assistant can now be used for some limited functions, so you can control your video with your voice. There’s a slight design change, too, but on the whole, the third generation is only a minor upgrade from the second generation of the device. In other words, if you already own the last version, this isn’t a must-have; if you are new to the Chromecast though, it’s the best version yet. google.com