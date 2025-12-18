Tributes paid as ‘amazing teacher’ and talented Meath GAA player dies in Australia

Communities in Ireland and Australia have paid tribute to Co Meath woman Sarah Halpenny (29), who has died suddenly in Melbourne.

A former teacher with Kingscourt National School in Co Cavan, Ms Halpenny was employed at the Sacred Heart Primary School, St Albans, Melbourne, while in Australia.

Her family are from Bengerstown, Lobinstown, near Navan in Co Meath.

Ms Halpenny, who emigrated to Australia some years ago, was well known in GAA circles in Ireland and Melbourne.

A notice on the RIP.ie website said: “Sarah tragically passed away unexpectedly in Melbourne, Australia. Sarah will be forever remembered and greatly missed by her heartbroken partner Ciarán, parents David and Yvonne, sisters Emma and Grace, all surrounding family and her large of circle of friends.”

St Kevin’s GAA club, Melbourne’s largest gaelic games club, said “it is with a very heavy heart and sadness that we share the passing of our friend, colleague and team-mate, Sarah Halpenny.”

A notice on the club’s social media said: “Sarah joined St Kevin’s in late 2023 and it didn’t take long for her to make her mark. On the field, she was an outstanding defender, determined, fearless in the tackle and tireless in her work rate.”

The club said she had quickly become “a key part in one of the most successful periods in our history.”

The Catholic parish of Kingscourt also paid tribute to Ms Halpenny: “Our parish and the school community of St Joseph’s, Kingscourt, is the poorer on the loss of our wonderful teacher and friend, Sarah Halpenny, who died suddenly in Australia.

“Sarah was an amazing teacher, who was equally loved and adored by her pupils. She was also held in such high esteem and regard by all her colleagues and friends.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist in bringing Sarah’s remains back to Ireland.