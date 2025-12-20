Fota Wildlife Park reopens to the public following bird flu outbreak

Fota costs over €100,000 a week to run and normally attracts about 430,000 visitors a year

Fota Wildlife Park in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork has reopened following a 10-week closure to manage an avian influenza outbreak which originated from wild bird populations.

The closure of the popular tourist attraction was a huge blow as it costs well over €100,000 a week to run and normally attracts about 430,000 visitors a year.

A total of 73 birds were culled and tight restrictions were put in place. In October, the wildlife park euthanised some of its greylag goose population following 11 confirmed cases of H5N1 avian influenza.

The park reopened its gates to visitors on Saturday.

Fota Wildlife Park director Aileen Tennant said it was a challenging period for staff on-site.

“It [the bird flu] was a shock for us all. It was very difficult to hear that any of the animals were unwell. When we realised we would be closed we didn’t know if it would be for days, weeks or months,” she told Virgin Media News.

“We had to keep our birds away from the wild population, which was a challenge as we have a lot of bird species here. And sadly we had to make a lot of hard decisions – one of them being euthanasia, which was one way to protect the overall population.”

Ms Tennant said the park had a “very successful” vaccination programme for its birds.

“None of the birds which were vaccinated tested positive [for Avian flu], which is positive for us. We are also focusing on building new aviaries for the birds and we have already started plans for a more permanent aviary structure so that the public can see them.”

Management at the park have expressed gratitude for the support of the public during the temporary closure which enabled them to continue delivering on their conservation mission.

Meanwhile, two meerkat pups were born to mother Biggy and father Snaggle, on October 16th, during the early stages of the park’s closure. The young meerkats have been “very active”, exploring their habitat while animal care continued diligently behind closed doors.

During the closure staff at the park worked closely with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to implement comprehensive biosecurity protocols and disease control measures. The park will continue to maintain its enhanced biosecurity measures and monitoring protocols.

Fota Wildlife Park is home to over 100 animal species, many of which are endangered or at risk of extinction in the wild. The park actively participates in European endangered species programmes for species such as the Asian lion, Indian rhino, Northern cheetah and red panda.

It collaborates with zoological organisations across Europe and the UK under the guidance of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA). The park first opened to the public in June 1983.