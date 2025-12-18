Restaurant tech platform Toast to create 120 jobs in Dublin

Cloud-based restaurant technology platform Toast is to create 120 jobs in Dublin over the next three years as part of an investment in research and development.

The project will focus on the implementation of artificial intelligence as Toast seeks to drive innovation at the platform.

The new roles, in Toast’s Dublin headquarters, will see the company integrate intelligent agents across the platform, while it is also bringing in AI to enhance productivity for its R&D teams.

“This programme represents a step-change in the scope and ambition of our Irish operation, as our Dublin team will spearhead end-to-end platforms for our global customers, leveraging AI to shape the next generation of technology for the hospitality sector,” said Dave Fleming, global head of engineering and Ireland site leader.

Toast’s platform is designed to connect hospitality businesses from kitchen to customer.

The news of the expansion was welcomed by Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke. “Toast’s decision to expand its R&D operations in Dublin and create 120 new high quality roles is a clear vote of confidence in Ireland’s position as a global hub for innovation and technology,” he said. “This investment, with a strong focus on AI, aligns with our national ambition to lead in digital transformation.”

The investment is being supported by IDA Ireland.

“This decision by Toast to develop their R&D offering with a focus on AI in Dublin is a testament to Ireland’s reputation as a global leader in technology and innovation,” said Michael Lohan, chief executive of IDA Ireland. “The creation of 120 new jobs in Dublin will help strengthen Ireland’s capability for AI development, which is a key focus in IDA Ireland’s strategy for 2025-2029.”

Toast has been operating in Dublin since 2017, when it established an engineering presence in the city. It now has a staff that spans key business functions for the company. Among its partners in Ireland are Bewley’s, Kicky’s, Oakberry and the Eclective Hospitality Group.