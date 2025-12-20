Ireland

Man (30s) dies after car crashes and enters river in Cork

Fatality close to the Conna Road brings death toll on Irish roads this year to 183

Sarah Burns
Sat Dec 20 2025 - 15:361 MIN READ

A man in his 30s has died following a road crash in Cork overnight on Friday.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a car in the water of the river Bride, close to the Conna Road, shortly before 10am on Saturday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the collision, which they say occurred sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.

The man, the driver of the car and sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem examination will take place.

The road remained closed on Saturday pending a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

The number of people who have died on Irish roads so far this year stands at 183, already exceeding the total of 174 in 2024.

Any road users, who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling on the Conna Road R628 between 10pm on Friday and 10am on Saturday are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

