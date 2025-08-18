Rhasidat Adeleke to miss World Athletics Championships due to injury

Rhasidat Adeleke was due to compete in Tokyo in the 200m and 400m events. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO

Rhasidat Adeleke has announced she is “unable to finish this season” and will miss the World Championships in Japan in September amid “yet another recent roadblock”.

The 22-year-old was due to compete in the World Championships in Tokyo in the 200m and 400m events.

However, she has opted to sit out or withdraw from a number of fixtures this summer, choosing to focus on recovery following “recent race exertions”.

This summer she has been falling short of breaking 50 seconds in her three 400m Diamond League appearances so far, citing “lingering injuries”.

In July she was a late withdrawal from the 400m at the Monaco Diamond League, where she won last year in 49.17 seconds.

She came fourth in the last world 400m final in Budapest in 2023 and fourth in the Olympic in Paris last year.

In a post on Instagram on Monday night, the Dublin athlete said this season has tested her “in more ways than I ever anticipated”.

“Lingering injuries and continuous setbacks made it increasingly difficult to train and perform at the level I expect from myself,” she said.

“Following yet another recent roadblock, I’m saddened to share that I’m unable to finish out this season.”

Adeleke said she would take time to “heal, recover and do what’s necessary, so I can show up next season as my best self, mind and body”.

“I’m so grateful to everyone that shows me unwavering support. It means the world,” she said.

Her withdrawal will be a blow to the Irish team, particularly the women’s 4x400m relay team, which came fourth in the Olympics last year.