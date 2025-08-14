Mobile operator Three Ireland adds 500,000 new customers in first half of year

Elaine Carey, chief executive of Three Ireland, which has a 48% share of the Irish market. ..

Mobile operator Three Ireland said customer numbers continued to grow in the first half of the year, as the company expanded in the internet of things (IoT) market and grew its 5G broadband service.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 8 per cent compared to the same period a year earlier, growing to €84 million on growing customer numbers and a tight grip on costs.

The Irish company said customer numbers rose 500,000 compared to the first half of 2024, reaching 5.2 million. The mobile operator now has more than 48 per cent of the Irish market.

Three continued to invest in its business, with capital expenditure of €39 million over the first six months of 2025. It also made efforts to guard against future energy inflation with initiatives to save energy across the network infrastructure.

The company has invested almost €2 billion in its Irish business to date, with more than 94 per cent population coverage for its 5G network, and 99 per cent for 4G.

Three Ireland chief executive Elaine Carey said the company was pleased with its first half results. “Three is continuing to invest heavily in Ireland in support of our customers’ ever-growing demand for data and connectivity,” she said.

Parent company CK Hutchison posted a 11 per cent rise in first-half underlying profit on Thursday.

The ports-to-telecoms group said in a filing that underlying profit climbed to HK$11.3 billion (€1.23 billion) on a post-IFRS 16 basis. It compares with a UBS forecast of a 6 per cent rise.

However, a one-time non-cash accounting loss, including from the merger of 3UK and Vodafone UK, saw the net profit drop 92 per cent from a year ago to HK$852 million.

CK Hutchison is due to discuss its interim results with analysts, offering the first opportunity to quiz the management about the plan to sell its ports business since it was announced in March. – Additional reporting: Reuters