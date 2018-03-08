Would you swap your DNA for a decent night’s sleep?

Would you strap this to your face to get a good night’s sleep? That’s what the Dreamlight is meant to enable. The company behind it makes some pretty impressive claims. Its light therapy is designed to help calm you into a meditative state, its audio should relax you, and it even works in a beauty treatment while you sleep, with infrared treatment intended to boost blood circulation around your eyes. But the bit that raises my eyebrows is a DNA-data partnership. Genetics influence your sleep, apparently, so Dreamlight uses them to determine your sleeping habits and customise its recommendations. If you’re willing to pay $266 for a mask that will test your DNA to lull you into a restful night’s sleep, you can find it on Indiegogo.